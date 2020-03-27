1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes Massachusetts up to 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths; arriving travelers ordered to self-quarantine
1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know CBS News Coverage: Coronavirus Task Force Daily Briefing
Closings & Delays
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Influx of NY moms causing concern at Women & Infants

Target 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several expectant mothers have come from COVID-19-ravaged New York to deliver their children at Women & Infants Hospital, provoking health concerns among staff members, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

A health care professional who asked not to be identified — saying criticizing the hospital could bring retribution — said several colleagues are worried about being exposed to coronavirus from mothers and their partners from nearby New York. 

“These patients and fathers are not wearing masks,” she said. “If they show symptoms, and they decide to actually swab them for COVID-19, the results don’t come back until it’s too late and we expose others.”

A total of 519 have died from COVID-19 in the state of New York, while 44,000 have been infected and 6,481 patients are currently hospitalized, with 1,583 in intensive care.

Those statistics prompted Gov. Gina Raimondo to direct state police to stop and question drivers with New York plates.

Care New England spokesperson Jessica McCarthy said Women & Infants and its doctors have received dozens of requests from out-of-state mothers who want to give birth at the Providence hospital.

McCarthy would not release the number of New York mothers who have given birth at the hospital since the crisis began due to privacy concerns.

The health care worker who contacted Target 12 did not have an exact number, either, but alleged there has been “an influx” of New Yorkers.

McCarthy said “every precaution” is being taken, including asking the mother’s partner to sign a document that states they followed required quarantine protocol.

“We ask them to sign an attestation that they did their 14-day quarantine,” McCarthy said. “We would hope people would be responsible to respect the hospital community.” 

The hospital employee said the protocol has not been followed and that “nurses who treat these patients on the postpartum units” often do not have the proper protective gear.

“These patients are not placed on special precautions and have their support person with them from New York, able to walk the halls,” she said. “They use the kitchen without wearing masks.” 

McCarthy said Care New England is “doing the right thing for safety,” but she understands the concerns.

“The nurses are doing a great job. They have been amazing,” McCarthy said. “We are taking every precaution, recommended and otherwise, to make sure the staff is safe.”

During Friday’s daily coronavirus briefing, Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott emphasized protocols must be followed to protect health care workers, mothers and children at the hospital. 

But there are no plans to turn away out-of-state expectant mothers.

“We need to take into account those who also are in their third trimester and looking to to deliver babies,” Alexander-Scott said.

McCarthy said the hospital will not turn an expectant mother away and emphasized the hospital is safe for both patients and staff members.

The health care provider who contacted Target 12 said a lack of masks continues to be a problem at local hospitals. 

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com