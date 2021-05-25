‘Go back where you came from’: RI woman faces trial for berating Black family

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Last July, a Black family of four traveled to Narragansett to visit the beach and have lunch at a well-known restaurant when they crossed paths with a white woman who started yelling racial slurs at them, according to court and police records reviewed by Target 12.

“Look at this [expletive] Black guy,” she said out of nowhere, according to witnesses. “Go back where you came from.”

Narragansett police eventually arrested Christine Longo, a 34-year-old South Kingstown woman, and charged her with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Three months later, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha added the state’s rarely used hate crime law to her offense. She has pleaded not guilty.

“Think about that – if you were that family,” he said after referencing the case last week during a national panel discussion focused on hate crimes in America.

Long, whose listed attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is now facing a bench trial beginning Wednesday in Washington County District Court. She’s accused of first berating the family’s father, who went inside the restaurant ahead of his wife and teenage children, before leaving the restaurant and allegedly yelling at the rest of them.

“This incident made us feel unsafe, unwelcomed, and very threatened,” wrote the father’s 17-year-old daughter in a witness statement at the time. “We felt as if we were being treated as inferior human beings.”

“We are shocked that some people still judge others solely based on the color of their skin,” she added. “This event has left a lasting psychological trauma in our lives; we no longer feel safe. My mother cried that day. We need to deliver a message that his sort of behavior is unacceptable.”

The father and daughter are expected to testify Wednesday, according to a state spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.