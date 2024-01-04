BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Clinical Psychologist Doctor Peter Oppenheimer plans to retire soon, but it’s earlier than he would like.

He said a big part of that reason was the ability to find other clinical psychologist to join his practice.

“[I] couldn’t find people willing to do it,” he said.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows there are fewer clinical psychologists in Rhode Island than before the pandemic.

In 2019, the BLS estimated there were between 648 and 752 clinical and counseling psychologists. But there has been a decline since COVID. In 2022 that range was estimated to be between 411 and 590.

Oppenheimer said a major barrier in the industry is insurance reimbursement rates, which he said have not kept up with the doubling of costs that he’s seen since he opened his practice in 1994.

“When I’m a provider for an insurance company I have a contract and in the contract with Blue Cross, United and Tufts and others, it will say that we are obligated to accept the rates they establish,” he told Target 12.

While Oppenheimer is opting for retirement, he said others are choosing to no longer accept insurance.

“We’re kind of caught between there’s economic viability in that, but we also want to be part of the system to help serve the whole community,” he said.

Shamus Durac is a senior attorney and health policy analyst for the Rhode Island Parent Information Network, a local nonprofit that helps people navigate the healthcare system.

He said reimbursement rates for mental health professionals are pervasive issue across the country.

“What that results in is something we would never tolerate in the medical arena, but is all too frequent in the behavioral healthcare arena,” Durac said. “Which is providers that do not accept insurance requiring anyone to obtain services by paying out of pocket.”

At the State House, there have been efforts to raise reimbursement rates over the last few years, but legislation has not managed to pass the House.

But Durac said there are state and federal laws already in place — known as mental health parity laws — that are meant to even the playing field.

“A health insurance plan can’t impose conditions on coverage of behavioral health conditions that are more stringent than those same requirements that they impose on physical health conditions,” Durac said.

He said the federal parity laws have been in effect since 2008 and include everything from copays to prior authorizations, but said “enforcement has frequently been lacking.”

Looking at Rhode Island, Durac the state’s Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner is taking steps to try to enforce mental health parity laws through what’s known as market conduct exams, reviewing if health insurance companies are in compliance with the law.

But he said one thing that’s not included in those reviews is how insurance companies calculate their reimbursement rates, and that can lead to challenges for people looking to find a mental health professional.

“Because of the frequently lower reimbursement rates paid by insurers for behavioral healthcare, that means many services are hard to come by in Rhode Island,” he said.

According a 2021 report from the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island, while the state ranks in the top 10 in country for mental health access, 49% of Rhode Island adults with a mental illness did not receive treatment in the previous year.

But Durac said Rhode Island can address this national problem on a local level, using the resources it already has.

“More funding to drive enforcement actions both by OHIC and Rhode Island Medicaid could really help us focus in on how these carriers establish their reimbursement rates and whether those requirements are actually being delivered,” he said.

United Healthcare did not respond to a request for comment.

Rich Salit, a spokesperson for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island, declined a request for an interview, but said in a statement, “We are fully committed to complying with all federal and state mental health parity laws and to reimbursements that advance the quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare in Rhode Island.”

Salit did not provide information on how the insurance company determine its rates.

Oppenheimer believes he should be paid the same as his medical counterparts, and worries what could happen if reimbursement rates don’t go up sooner.

“We’re probably getting a third or quarter of what I actually think we would be worth in comparison to other professions, what attorneys or other doctors get per hour,” Oppenheimer said. “The system is taking advantage of our good will and willingness to constantly absorb additional costs and expectations and standards. I’m really fearing that’s going to collapse.”

