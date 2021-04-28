‘I’m pretty sure I’m fired,’ software developer testifies Correia didn’t pay staff of startup for months

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, center, arrives to the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Boston. Opening statements in Correia’s federal corruption trial began Monday. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

BOSTON (WPRI) – Software developer Joshua Harding took issue with one of then-candidate for mayor Jasiel Correia’s campaign platforms.

Correia, then just 23 years old, was seeking to become the youngest mayor in Fall River’s history and touted his small business background. At the time Harding was working for Correia’s nascent SnoOwl startup – an app designed to help diners connect with restaurants – and hadn’t been paid in months.

So Harding shot an email to Correia, finding it ironic that Correia was touting his small business acumen, “yet you have a small business right under your nose that is suffering.”

At that point, in November 2015, Harding testified that bills central to keeping the app up and running were going unpaid and the handful of SnoOwl staff last saw compensation back in July.

Harding later emailed one of SnoOwl’s investors – retired New Bedford businessman Mark Eisenberg – expressing concern about the situation.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask when we will be paid,” Harding wrote in a November 2015 email. “Especially since we have been waiting for multiple months with no answer.”

Harding sent another email writing “I sent this to Jasiel on Thursday, he hasn’t bothered to reply. I’m pretty sure I’m fired… but since I’m not being paid there’s not much difference!”

Harding testified he did not hear back from Correia, but did get a call from SnoOwl attorney Nick Bernier who he said told him he “shouldn’t have sent the email and Jasiel is angry.”

On the morning of day three of testimony in the criminal trial against Correia, jurors heard from Harding as well as Bernier who testified he began to grow concerned about the direction of the startup when a bank account for the company had only $36,000 in it, despite raising $270,000 from private investors.

Bernier testified he later resigned from the company.

“I was suspicious and concerned about ethical conflicts,” he said.

Prosecutors claim instead of spending the money on SnoOwl, He allegedly spent their money on a lavish lifestyle for himself and his girlfriend, buying a Mercedes and designer clothes, going on trips, and even taking a helicopter tour of the Newport mansions.

Correia, the former mayor of Fall River, is facing numerous fraud charges related to allegedly stealing the investors’ money — just some of the allegations in the vast corruption trial currently underway in federal court in Boston.

The former mayor is also accused of extorting marijuana vendors for bribes in exchange for his mayoral signature on letters to allow them to open cannabis shops in the city. He faces 24 criminal counts in all, and has pleaded not guilty.

Testimony resumes Wednesday afternoon.