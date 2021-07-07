Illegal spa busted again in Cranston, police say

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police said they have arrested and charged at least two people for a second time within three weeks for running an illegal spa out of a building raided for the same reasons last month.

Wei Liang, 64, and Xiaomei Ye, 41, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with practicing massage without a license, a misdemeanor, at 938 Park Ave., according to police. The man and woman, respectively, were arrested less than a month ago for the same reasons, according to police.

“I was familiar with that address because on June 17, 2021, the [Special Victims Unit] executed a search warrant on the first floor at an illegal massage parlor,” Det. Michael Iacone wrote in a police report. “The focus of the search warrant was for commercial sexual activity for a fee as well as human and labor trafficking.”

Police said they responded to the Park Avenue property after receiving reports that male patrons began discreetly returning to the property following the June raid, entering the back door and remaining inside for 30 to 60 minutes. Police said the patrons were spotted back at the property within three days after the raid.

Inside the property, police said they saw the first floor was still a “fully functioning massage parlor and appeared to be operating in that capacity.”

“Both massage rooms were set up with lotions on the bureau and roses on the massage tables,” Iacone wrote. “A [reception] table was et up with refreshments for patrons once the massages were complete, as were other personal hygiene products to include condoms.”

The Park Avenue property was one of six raided last month as part of a sweeping investigation into sex-for-pay operations across the city. Police then arrested 11 people, including Liang and Ye, who have now both been cited for violating the terms of their release.

The six buildings raided last month included one Broad Street property owned by LUC Realty Holdings Inc., a real estate holdings company controlled by R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles administrator Walter “Bud” Craddock. (Craddock’s property was not the one visited for a second time by police Tuesday.)

Gov. Dan McKee has since directed the R.I. State Police to investigate whether Craddock had any knowledge or involvement in the alleged sex-for-pay operations happening inside one of his rental properties.

Craddock has denied knowing anything about the alleged activities inside his rental property.