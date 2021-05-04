‘I thought it was odd,’ Fall River DPW official testifies in Jasiel Correia trial

BOSTON (WPRI) – A contractor testified on Tuesday that the city of Fall River set up an “unusual” payment method for work he did in reconnecting a water line to a commercial property.

Michel Khoury – owner of Khoury Excavating Inc. – said he charged the city $11,000 for reconnecting a water line to a property on Kilburn Street. But instead of paying the bill through normal means, the Jasiel Correia administration offered to double up on payments the city would give to Khoury for plowing the streets during the winter.

“It was a little bit unusual, yes,” Khoury testified.

Ultimately, there wasn’t enough plow work to cover the entire tab, so Khoury sent the city a bill for $7,950, which was ultimately paid.

Fall River’s Director of Community Maintenance, John Perry – who was elevated to the position by Correia – said he got a call from then-Mayor Correia and was directed to reconnect the water line to the property which was owned by Antonio “Tony” Costa, a Fall River landlord who was friends with Correia.

Perry said the mayor instructed him that the city would take care of the work, when the normal process is for a property owner to pay the bill then request reimbursement from the city if they had a dispute.

“I thought it was odd, but the mayor asked me to take care of it, so I did,” Perry recalled.

On Monday, jeweler Edward Silva testified he provided a Rolex “Batman” watch – valued at $9,000 – to Costa in lieu of rent payment, and that the watch was going to end up on Correia’s wrist.

“[Costa] said that the mayor was doing some work on one of the buildings on Kilburn Street and the watch was going to be payment for some watermain or some sort of sprinklers,” Silva said.

Evidence photo of Rolex “Batman” watch

Costa has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of extortion and conspiracy and faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing next month. His plea deal with prosecutors allowed him to avoid money laundering and marijuana distribution charges.

Prosecutors say Costa acted as a middleman in bribe payments to Correia in exchange for crucial “letters of non-opposition” for businesses that wanted to obtain a marijuana license to operate in the city.

Testimony continues and this story will be updated throughout the day.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.