NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The suspect who police say led them on a chase through three states has a lengthy criminal record in Southeastern Massachusetts, including a stint in prison, according to records obtained by the Target 12 Investigators.

Court documents from New Bedford show Ian Sullivan Grant has been arrested multiple times on charges of breaking and entering, assault and battery, and witness intimidation. The most recent charge stemmed from a May 29, 2020, incident in Dartmouth, where a woman said she was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Grant.

Grant, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday in North Stonington, Connecticut, after his white pickup truck was pushed off the road by a R.I. State Police cruiser into the woods off Route 2, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the pursuit began after Grant learned he was wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from the 2020 domestic violence incident. He is also a person of interest in a suspected arson that heavily damaged his Dartmouth home early Wednesday morning.

According to a police report on the 2020 incident, a woman said she met Grant on a dating app and he soon began “acting erratically and dangerously as well as talking ‘crazy.'”

In one incident, the woman told police she was the passenger in Grant’s pickup truck when he drove down a side street “at approximately 70 mph refusing to slow down after several requests.” The police narrative said Grant was driving with a suspended license at the time.

Soon after that, the woman said she decided to end her relationship with Grant and went to his Prospect Street home to tell him.

“She explained that this through [sic] Mr. Grant in to a rage at which time he screamed ‘you can’t leave me,'” the report states. “He proceeded to pin her down on the bed by putting his hands over her face.”

The woman told police she tried to push him away but he grabbed her by the hair and held her down.

“Mr. Grant slapped her several times in the face before biting her cheek,” the report states, adding that he allegedly told her, “I should bite your cheek right off.”

Grant is accused of taking her car keys and throwing the victim’s phone out of her reach. The woman said she was eventually able to leave, at which time Grant pointed a “finger gun” at her.

The threat had a chilling effect on the woman, according to the report, who went to police four days later fearing retaliation.

The incident prompted Dartmouth police to issue a restraining order against Grant, and he was arrested the following week, charged with witness intimidation and assault and battery (domestic violence).

The case is still pending in New Bedford District Court, but records indicate a warrant was issued for Grant after a bail violation.

Documents at New Bedford Superior Court show in 2006 Grant was convicted of a felony charge of breaking and entering. He was sentenced to serve one year at the Bristol County House of Corrections, with one year of probation.

In a separate case that same year, he was sentenced to three years at a state prison in Walpole after pleading guilty to one count of armed robbery.

Grant was later found to be in violation of his probation and was ordered to “have anger management and counseling,” as well as be subject to drug tests.

A letter in one of Grant’s case files says he started a new job last October at Tichon Seafood Corp., a New Bedford fish processing company. Company officials did not answer a phone call Wednesday, and it’s unclear if Grant still works at the business.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.