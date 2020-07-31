‘I don’t understand the selfishness’: Raimondo frustrated with those ignoring mask mandates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If she could go back in time to when Rhode Island reported its first case of the coronavirus, Gov. Gina Raimondo said she wishes she would’ve shut the state down sooner than she did.

“I wish I knew how bad it was going to be,” Raimondo told Tim White during this week’s episode of Newsmakers. “I would have said, ‘Gina, shut it down now.'”

“I just didn’t know then how bad it was going to be and how consuming it was going to be,” she continued.

Raimondo said she’s frustrated with the recent uptick in cases, despite all of her executive orders and policies designed to flatten the curve.

“I just can’t believe the selfishness of people,” she said. “It is a fact that if we all wear masks, we save lives, so why don’t you wear a mask? They’re very cheap, it’s very easy, it’s so simple.”

Rhode Island isn’t out of the woods just yet, and Raimondo knows it. She has a series of tough decisions to make as the state prepares to reopen schools come September.

The Rhode Island Department of Health plans to reveal what the reopening of schools should look like on Aug. 17.

In the above video, Raimondo explains what she would’ve done differently at the onset of the pandemic.