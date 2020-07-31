CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel/Beach Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
Target 12 on WPRI.com

‘I don’t understand the selfishness’: Raimondo frustrated with those ignoring mask mandates

Target 12

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If she could go back in time to when Rhode Island reported its first case of the coronavirus, Gov. Gina Raimondo said she wishes she would’ve shut the state down sooner than she did.

“I wish I knew how bad it was going to be,” Raimondo told Tim White during this week’s episode of Newsmakers. “I would have said, ‘Gina, shut it down now.'”

“I just didn’t know then how bad it was going to be and how consuming it was going to be,” she continued.

Raimondo said she’s frustrated with the recent uptick in cases, despite all of her executive orders and policies designed to flatten the curve.

“I just can’t believe the selfishness of people,” she said. “It is a fact that if we all wear masks, we save lives, so why don’t you wear a mask? They’re very cheap, it’s very easy, it’s so simple.”

Rhode Island isn’t out of the woods just yet, and Raimondo knows it. She has a series of tough decisions to make as the state prepares to reopen schools come September.

The Rhode Island Department of Health plans to reveal what the reopening of schools should look like on Aug. 17.

Reopening Schools: Here are the preliminary plans for RI, Southeastern Mass. districts »

In the above video, Raimondo explains what she would’ve done differently at the onset of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour