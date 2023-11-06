PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly nine months after being struck by a Jeep while crossing Smith St. in Providence, Superior Court Judge Richard Licht is talking about his road to recovery.

Licht was critically injured in the accident, and underwent three surgeries and months of rehabilitation.

In the video above, Licht shares his story with Target 12 Investigator Tim White of what happened that night, and the support he received — including from some unexpected sources — that helped him return to the bench in August.