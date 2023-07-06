PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence schools maintenance contractor Aramark has notified authorities it plans to lay off hundreds of workers later this month, raising concerns about whether a controversial transition could disrupt the start of the upcoming school year.

The publicly traded company disclosed plans to lay off 211 workers effective July 31. The disclosure is required under the federal Warn Act, which mandates all employers of 100 or more full-time workers give 60 days advance notice of mass layoffs.

The development comes at the same time Aramark is fighting with the state-controlled district after losing a $72 million deal to run school maintenance across the city, a contract the company has held for 18 years.

The R.I. Department of Education and the Providence Public School District earlier this year awarded the contract to competitor ABM Industries as of Aug. 1. PPSD spokesperson Jay Wegimont said the new company plans to offer “custodial employees and trade staff positions with ABM, pending standard employment checks.”

“ABM has already held informational sessions with staff members regarding the transition, and has engaged with the local union representing those employees,” Wegimont said in a statement.

ABM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment asking how many of the laid off employees would qualify to be rehired. A labor union leader didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new contract has raised the ire of Aramark officials, who argued the bidding process was “arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law.”

“PPSD cannot enter into a contract with ABM beginning August 1, 2023 without breaching its existing agreement with Aramark, thereby inflicting significant damages on Aramark while incurring financial liability for PPSD in the process,” Aramark attorney Joseph Cavanagh III argued last month in a letter obtained by Target 12.

Tensions between education officials and Aramark have been growing for years, with the two sides pointing fingers at one another over the abysmal condition of Providence public school buildings. Many of the facilities are deteriorating, which was famously outlined in a 2019 report by Johns Hopkins University Institute for Education Policy.

Johns Hopkins officials said at the time some members of the review teams were reduced to tears inside the worst school. One reviewer reported that “the smell of stale urine in the physical therapy room was so strong I had to hold my breath.”

The team also observed brown water pouring from taps, paint peeling in sheets and buckets set up to catch rain leaks. They also saw an EPA letter warning of lead in the water posted directly above a drinking fountain.

The report provided much of the impetus for the state taking over control of the local school district in 2019, and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has since been critical of Aramark – whose work force is mostly members of the powerful Laborers union.

Infante-Green said last month the new contract with ABM Industries is broadly about an effort to implement a “performance-based” system to maintenance.

“Basically, you perform, you get paid,” she added. “That is a whole different way of operating.”

Aramark, however, has challenged how the contract was awarded, raising the possibility the issue could land up in court. Cavanaugh called the bidding process a “sloppy procurement full of errors.”

The Aug. 1 start date of the new contract has also raised questions about how the transition will affect maintenance of the buildings so close to the beginning of next school year.

“Changing vendors is disruptive, anytime,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said last month. “It’s particularly disruptive if there’s been a long-term vendor, so my primary concern is to make sure that schools are ready to open in September, and they open smoothly.”

Wegimont pushed back on the idea, saying the new contract is “raising expectations for the cleaning and maintenance of our school buildings to enhance the learning and working environment for our students, teachers and staff members.”

“PPSD has been working with both vendors and are confident that our schools will be ready for school opening,” he added.

