PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About two-thirds of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital since June 2021 were hospitalized because of the illness, compared to one-third who tested positive for the virus but were hospitalized for some other reason, according to newly released data.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the R.I. Department of Health has started breaking down the two types of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a distinction that’s become a flashpoint in arguments over the severity of the pandemic.

The new data shows 81% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 last August were admitted for a reason related directly to COVID, which was the peak over the last nine months. About 19% of patients with COVID that month were hospitalized for another reason, such as a broken leg or a burst appendix, but tested positive.

At the time, the delta variant was becoming prevalent across Rhode Island, keeping the rate of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 above 70% through December, the data shows.

But once delta was displaced by the omicron variant — which has proven to cause less severe illness among people who contract the virus, especially those who are vaccinated — the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations tied directly to the virus has declined. In February, state health officials estimated only 44% of the patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized because of the virus.

“The increased prevalence of the omicron variant made it more likely that someone going to the hospital for another health issue would have COVID-19,” health officials explained on their website.

More granular data released for the last four weeks shows COVID-19 was the primary cause of hospitalization for about 26% of patients who tested positive, meaning they had respiratory or other symptoms attributed to known or suspected COVID.

COVID-19 was also listed as a contributing cause of hospitalization for an additional 15% of patients during that period, meaning they were admitted “for a reason that is directly related to COVID-19,” according to state health officials.

“Examples include a patient who is admitted with dizziness and found to be dehydrated due to COVID-19, or a patient who fell and had a fracture, and the fall was due to dehydration and COVID-19,” they explained.

By contrast, the virus was not a cause of hospitalizations for 59% of patients who tested positive in recent weeks, meaning they were “admitted to the hospital with a positive COVID-19 test, but COVID-19 does not contribute to the cause of hospitalization.”

The state asked Rhode Island hospitals in January to start categorizing COVID-19 patients so that they could track the differences. As for the historical analysis, state health officials said they used a “machine learning algorithm.”

“The algorithm uses data from COVID-19 hospital discharges where cause of hospitalization is known, either from chart review or as reported by hospitals,” health officials wrote. “It considers patient age, symptom status, diagnosis, Remdesivir use, and other factors to estimate ‘due to’ COVID-19 when cause of hospitalization is not provided from hospitals.”

Officials said the algorithm can accurately classify roughly 82% of hospital discharges.