PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twenty-eight homicides happened in Rhode Island last year, which is 10 more than 2022. (View a map of 2023 homicide data here.)

It comes as early data shows the country is on track for a record decline. The New York Times reported sharp drops in homicide rates in cities like Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Law enforcement analyst Steven O’Donnell told Target 12 that guns are a problem in many local communities. In Rhode Island, 19 out of the 28 homicides involved a firearm in 2023.

“The amount of firearms purchased in America outweighs the population of this country,” O’Donnell said.

While last year’s 28 homicides are up from the 18 in 2022, it’s an improvement from the 37 in 2021 and 31 in 2020.

“You’d wish there’d be none,” O’Donnell added.

Focusing on Providence, there were 14 homicides in the city in 2023. That’s an increase from data reported by Target 12 in 2022.

Providence’s numbers also reflected a significant drop in homicides at the time, down to nine, which was the first time since 1972 that the number was in the single digits.

But in looking at how to bring the homicide rate down statewide, O’Donnell said law enforcement agencies should bring back proactive policing tactics.

“Racketeering statutes, charge them,” he said. “Put those task forces back together at a grand scale, proactive policing. It’s not going to solve everything, but it’s certainly going to send a message to those who want to commit violent acts.”

Among the 28 homicides in Rhode Island, suspects have not been publicly identified in six cases.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.