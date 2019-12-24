Homelessness falling in RI, but unsheltered at highest level since 2013

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Homelessness in Rhode Island declined this year, but a new report shows the number of people sleeping outside or in places not meant for human habitation is at its highest point since 2013.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently released new data showing homelessness across the country increased 2.7% to 567,715 people in 2019. In Rhode Island, the number declined by 4.2% to 1,055 people compared to 1,101 people in 2018, representing a third consecutive year of decline.

But like some West Coast states, the number of Rhode Islanders experiencing unsheltered homelessness – a term used to describe people sleeping on the street or without access to habitable accommodations – increased 39% to 71 people compared to 51 people in 2018.

That’s the most people recorded since unsheltered homelessness peaked at 117 in 2013, according to a Target 12 analysis of HUD data.

“Tonight, when we’re all tucked in and we have our presents under the tree, it’s important to remember there are people also tucked in under park benches,” said Jennifer Barrera, program manager at the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless.

The HUD report, known officially as the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, shows a snapshot of homelessness recorded during a single night in January. The federal agency releases the report toward the end of the year, offering a window into homelessness trends across the country.

Barrera’s nonprofit helps conduct the count each year, which in part involves groups of volunteers going out at night to count the number of people sleeping on the streets. She expects the number of unsheltered people to rise again in Rhode Island this year.

“Our guess is that it will be much higher than that,” Barrera said.

Barrera points to rising housing prices and scant new development of affordable units as preventing many from obtaining stable housing. Homeless shelters are consistently at capacity, meaning people are turned away, especially as the weather gets colder.

“Homelessness is affecting all sorts of people, including people who are working at lower income or hourly rate jobs. It’s not just the people on the street panhandling, people are working and still can’t make ends meet,” she said.

Nationwide, the number of people experiencing homelessness declined in most places, which was largely offset by homelessness in California where it increased 16%, according to HUD.

“In fact, homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency. Addressing these challenges will require a broader, community-wide response that engages every level of government to compassionately house our fellow citizens who call the streets their home,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a prepared statement.

Housing costs are also contributing to the problem in Rhode Island, as the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates an individual must earn about $21 per hour to affordably rent a market-rate, two-bed apartment in Rhode Island. That’s double the current minimum wage of $10.50 per hour.

The HUD report did, however, show some promising signs of improvement.

In addition to overall homelessness falling, the number of people experiencing long-term, chronic homelessness in Rhode Island – including those who haven’t had stable housing for more than a year – declined 25% to 198 compared to 264 people in 2018. That’s the first year-over-year decline recorded since 2015, according to an analysis of HUD data.

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness, meanwhile, fell 11% to 92 people compared to 103 people a year earlier, snapping three consecutive years of increases in that category, according to HUD.

And the number of people experiencing homelessness in families fell 8% to 325 people.

To keep those numbers low, Barrera said it will create greater public support and buy-in from more landlords who are willing to rent to people who have experienced homelessness to keep numbers low.

A group of advocates is expected to push for more funding in the next budget year, and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has already indicated housing must be part of the state’s agenda moving forward.

“Our homeless folks are relying on state dollars to stay safe and warm every day,” Barrera said. “We have to prioritize that as a state.”

