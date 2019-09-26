Hodgson calls Trump a ‘great ally’ in sheriffs’ DC immigration conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Bristol Country Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and a group of nearly 200 sheriffs from 40 states met with the Trump administration on Thursday, asking for urgent action on immigration issues.

The meeting came a day after the law enforcement officers told Congress they were fed up with a lack of change in immigration policy which they say has allowed drugs and “illegal immigrants” to flow freely into the country.

It was one of a number of recent immigration meetings involving Trump and Hodgson, who praised the president on Thursday.

“President Trump has done more to support law enforcement in two years than we’ve seen congress do in two decades,” Hodgson said.

12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate

Deborah Gonzalez, director of Roger Williams University’s Immigration Law Clinic, countered proponents’ concerns about the cost of undocumented immigrants.

Gonzalez said she is concerned about the price tag of stricter deportation policies, using the example of a family made up of a wife and three children who are U.S. citizens and an undocumented father who worked and paid the bills until he was deported.

“Dad was the one going to work. What’s Mom going to do with three kids? How is mom taking care of the kids?” Gonzalez asked. “Mom is probably going to apply for public benefits. She’s entitled to them. Who’s paying for that? You and I are paying for that.”

The White House is said to be preparing to release draft legislation geared at fixing loopholes in the immigration system and enhance border security.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.