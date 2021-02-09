Here’s who has applied to become the next RI lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday released the names of 58 people who applied to succeed him in the state’s No. 2 job.

The list of applicants includes politicians, business leaders and community organizers, including some familiar names, along with some unexpected entrants.

Current state lawmakers who applied include Sen. Louis DiPalma, who made public his intensions of seeking the job, along with Reps. Grace Diaz and Anastasia Williams, who submitted applications without announcement. Former state lawmakers on the list include Joanne Giannini, Donna Nesselbush and Aaron Regunberg — who lost to McKee in a Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in 2018.

Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, who previously declined to comment on whether she was interested in the state’s No. 2 job, is also included on the list of applicants. Matos has been floated as a possible candidate for the job, although the city leader has also indicated a desire to run for mayor in 2022.

“If I were to be appointed Lieutenant Governor, I would hope to be an active partner with you in bringing focused, inclusive, and effective leadership to the state,” Matos wrote in her application letter.

Others from municipal government include former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, along with Maria Bucci — who formerly served on the Cranston City Council and most recently ran an unsuccessful bid for mayor — along with Westerly Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr.

Initially, 62 people applied for the job, but state officials said they identified and removed four applications that were submitted as practical jokes.

McKee, who is poised to ascend to the state’s top job after Gov. Gina Raimondo leaves to become U.S. commerce secretary, is expected to name his replacement as lieutenant governor sometime after the transition is complete. Raimondo is still awaiting full U.S. Senate confirmation.

Traditionally the lieutenant governor is an elected position that comes up every four years along with the governor. Those seeking to run for the office must file paperwork with election officials, which is a public record.

The Cumberland Democrat initially refused to release the applications, but he changed his mind after Target 12 filed a complaint with the R.I. Attorney General’s Office accusing McKee of unlawfully withholding public documents under the state’s Access to Public Records Act.

McKee publicized a website where any interested candidates for the No. 2 position could submit an application by last Tuesday. He received more than 60 applications and at least two of them were submitted as practical jokes.

McKee’s transition team announced Friday it would release the names of the applicants after reviewing and calling each applicant “to ensure the application is valid and was submitted with their knowledge.”

Here’s a full list of the applicants. 12 News is not disclosing the name of one applicant who state officials said has been diagnosed with mental health issues:

Robert Albanese

Dana Amore

Ray Berberick

Elizabeth Beretta-Perik

James Black

Maria Bucci

John Bushee

John Carlevale, Sr.

Dylan Conley

Caswell Cooke

Daniel Cooke

Marco Cross

Christopher Curran

Michelle David

T.J. Del Santo

Andrew Demosthenous

Michael DeRobbio

Grace Diaz

James Diossa

Louis DiPalma

Shirley Francis-Fraser

Joanne Giannini

Jared Goodwin

Alan Gustafson

William Guthrie

Jake Hall

Robert Hamel

Jeffery Hutton

David Iwuc

Paul Kluk

Robert Lafleur

Jason Lavimodiere

Ted LeBlond

Tracy Loignon

Michael Mancuso

Mathew Mannix

Ray Mathieu

Sabina Matos

Kyle McCurdy

Rachael McIntosh

Timothy Meyers

Donna Nesselbush

Camille Nixon

Keith Oliveira

Michael Payette

Lisa Pelosi

Michael Pisaturo

Riley Rancourt

Lisa Ranglin

Aaron Regunberg

Jonathan Riccitelli

Spencer Rickert

Michael Riley

Christopher Rock

Peter Russo

Matthew Santos

Donald Sherman

Stuart Spitalnic

Christopher Stanley

Anastasia Williams

