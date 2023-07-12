PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Applications are now being accepted for a rare opening on the federal bench in Rhode Island.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse announced Wednesday they are seeking applications to fill the pending vacancy of U.S. District Court Judge William Smith, who announced last month he would take senior status effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Smith’s announcement means President Biden will have the opportunity to appoint a replacement on the federal bench in Providence before the 2024 elections. It’s common practice for presidents to take recommendations for a spot on the federal bench from U.S. senators in the state where the vacancy exists.

Reed and Whitehouse are asking any lawyer interested in the judgeship to send a cover letter and résumé to Reed’s district office in Cranston, or email them to District.Court@reed.senate.gov, by July 28.

Currently a federal judge is paid an annual salary of $232,600.

“Candidates must possess outstanding legal ability and demonstrate a strong commitment to equal justice,” the senators’ offices said in a news release. “In addition to at least 12 years of legal experience, candidates should understand the confirmation process is lengthy, includes a broad review of an applicant’s life, and can impact an attorney’s client work.”

There are three judges at federal court in Providence: Smith, Chief Judge John McConnell Jr., and District Judge Mary McElroy. There are also two magistrate judges, who largely handle pretrial matters: Judges Lincoln Almond and Patricia Sullivan.

Smith sent a letter to President Biden in June saying he plans to move to senior status in 18 months, meaning he will take on a reduced caseload, but will continue to preside over cases and perform other judicial duties.

Smith, 63, was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2002 on the recommendation of then-U.S. Sen. Lincoln Chafee, a Republican at the time. Smith later served as chief judge at the federal court in Providence for six years starting in 2013.

U.S. District Judge William Smith

Smith has said he made the decision because he felt the timing was “really what’s best for the court for the long-term,” and looked forward to more flexibility in his schedule so he could spend time with family.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve as a judge in the U.S. District Court,” he told 12 News. “I look forward to continuing to serve in this new capacity and to welcoming a new colleague in 2025.”

Reed and Whitehouse said they are seeking “a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates with a wide breadth of experience and perspective” to serve as Smith’s replacement. The two senators both hold law degrees themselves.