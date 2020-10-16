Gun rights group goes to court to stop buyback program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Second Amendment Coalition has asked a judge to halt a gun buyback program slated for Saturday, citing several potential legal issues including a claim destroying stolen weapons violates the rights of their owners.

Central Falls and Providence are offering $200 Visa gift cards for handguns, $100 gift cards for rifles and shotguns, and $500 if the firearms are stolen. The buyback is slated for Saturday morning at locations in both cities.

The fact the weapons would be destroyed after they are purchased is what prompted the request for an emergency temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Second Amendment Coalition.

The eight-count motion alleges the cities and their police departments would breach their duty to “protect the private property of all individuals” if they destroyed the weapons.

The motion also claims the defendants would be violating state law related to seized firearms and tampering with evidence.

“This court may not sanction nor allow an intentional violation of the law,” the motion states.

Central Falls, Providence, their mayors and police chiefs are named in the TRO, along with Nonviolence Institute of Providence and its executive director.

Representatives from the two cities have not yet responded to a request for comment on the TRO.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for this afternoon and Target 12 will have more details this evening.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.