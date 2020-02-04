Grand jury issues subpoenas amid Mattiello audit controversy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island grand jury has subpoenaed several officials at the Rhode Island Convention Center amid an investigation into why House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello ordered an unauthorized audit of the agency, Target 12 has confirmed.

As Target 12 has reported, Mattiello ordered the audit soon after he confronted a Convention Center board member over a personnel investigation there involving the speaker’s friend James Demers, the Convention Center’s director of security. Mattiello — who has since canceled the audit under pressure — has insisted the audit was not retaliation over Demers’ situation, but rather a response to information about the center’s finances that Demers gave him.

Multiple sources tell Target 12 the grand jury issued at least three subpoenas to Convention Center officials, including Robert Lauro, Lawrence Lapore and Jim McCarvill.

Lauro is director of event services and operations, Lapore is the general manager and McCarvill is the executive director of the R.I. Convention Center Authority, the quasi-public agency that oversees the Convention Center, Dunkin’ Donuts Center and Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

The subpoenas mark the first public sign that R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha, whose office issues such orders, has gotten involved in the Convention Center investigation. Neronha spokesperson Kristy dosReis would neither confirm nor deny whether there was an active grand jury examining the situation.

Rhode Island State Police investigators interviewed several people last week about how the audit order came about. Among them was Frank Montanaro Jr., who oversees the General Assembly’s roughly $46 million budget as head of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services and is a member of Mattiello’s inner circle.

State Police Col. James Manni declined to comment on the grand jury investigation.

This is not the first time in recent months that a grand jury has examined actions tied to the speaker and his team.

A grand jury indicted former Mattiello adviser Jeff Britt last fall for actions he allegedly took during the speaker’s 2016 re-election campaign; Mattiello chief of staff Leo Skenyon spoke to state police about the Britt case last October. Separately, a federal grand jury issued at least two subpoenas last year over state funding for Victor Pedro, the Cranston chiropractor who was state funding by Mattiello to pay for a treatment that federal Medicaid officials refused to cover.

