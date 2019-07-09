RI gov. signs bill aimed at toll scofflaws into law

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed a bill into law that allows the agency that runs the Newport Pell Bridge to more quickly go after drivers who repeatedly fail to pay the toll.

As Target 12 first revealed, drivers could go over the bridge up to 100 times without paying the toll before the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority could take the motorist to court.

The new law lowers that threshold to 20 free rides, and allows the authority to put a freeze on license and registration renewals after 10 unpaid trips.

Buddy Croft, the executive director of RITBA said on average 88,000 people go over the Newport Pell Bridge without paying a toll every year. In the last six years, that has resulted in $1.6 million in lost toll revenue ($9.6 million when fines and fees are added in).

Target 12 investigator Tim White is looking into what the law means in the state’s pursuit to recoup lost toll revenue and will have the latest at 6 p.m. on WPRI 12.