PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is speaking out for the first time after the Target 12 Investigators learned that at least two people connected to state government were interviewed by the FBI and State Police as part of a state and federal investigation into a lucrative state education contract that was awarded to a brand new consulting firm.

As we reported Thursday, the FBI is now investigating how the deal came together.

The McKee administration awarded the contract, worth up to $5.2 million to the ILO Group in an unusual bidding process.

The firm ultimately received nearly $2 million before ending its work with the state.

“Well I really don’t have a comment because I don’t know much about it. Clearly we’ll continue to provide and collaborate with anyone that’s looking at anything that’s related to anything that we’ve done at the office,” McKee said.

“Other than that I really don’t have anything to add to it. But, I don’t know much about it.”

McKee added that he was made aware about the FBI’s investigation on Thursday.

A lawyer for the ILO Group declined to comment.