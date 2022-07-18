PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A senior adviser to Gov. Dan McKee was arrested over the weekend in Vermont and charged with unlawful trespassing and mischief, according to Vermont State Police.

Christopher Farrell, 38, of Pawtucket, was arrested after police said they responded to a report of a burglary at about 1 p.m. on Saturday in Waterbury, Vermont, according to a police summary of the arrest.

While responding to the report, police said they received a second call from a man attempting to steal a car from a neighboring home across the street.

“Troopers responded to the last known address of where the male was and located him with the Waterbury Emergency Medical Services,” State Police wrote in the report, adding a subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Farrell.

Farrell was then transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to “speak with a screener from Washington County Mental Health,” according to police, indicating that the authorities there believed Farrell might have been experiencing some sort of behavioral health crisis.

The news of Farrell’s arrest was first reported by The Rutland Herald.

Farrell, who makes an annual salary of nearly $139,000, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. R.I. Department of Administration spokesperson Laura Hart declined to comment on the arrest, but said Farrell was placed on administrative leave with pay “pending the outcome of this personnel and health matter.”

Farrell’s relationship with McKee dates back to his teenage years growing up in Cumberland, where he has described the future governor as an important mentor who helped him get on track to attend Rhode Island College.

After working in state and national politics, including for Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, Farrell earned his law degree at Quinnipiac University and worked for multiple Connecticut law firms. McKee brought him back to Rhode Island in early 2021 to help manage his transition into the governor’s office, and Farrell immediately became one of his most important advisers.

In the governor’s office, Farrell’s portfolio has included the state budget, American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the federal infrastructure law, among other issues.

Vermont State Police said Farrell has been ordered to appear at Washington County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 to answer to the alleged offenses.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Tim White contributed to this report.