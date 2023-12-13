PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee lashed out at a reporter Wednesday for asking about potential resignations at the R.I. Department of Transportation in the wake of the Washington Bridge crisis, calling such questions “out of line.”

The tense moment came at the start of a question-and-answer session during a briefing at RIDOT headquarters, where Director Peter Alviti had just announced the bridge’s eastbound span will be open to two-way traffic this weekend, earlier than expected.

McKee was asked, “Has there been any discussion of changes at DOT? Potential resignation of the director?”

“Yeah so I’m not going to answer those questions,” McKee replied, insisting reporters should only ask about the immediate steps being taken to deal with Monday’s abrupt closure of the westbound I-195 bridge.

“That’s out of line,” McKee continued. “You may be talking about it, but the people I’m talking to are very pleased with what’s happening right now.”

McKee said he has “full faith” in Alviti — who was first appointed in 2015 by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo — and argued questions specifically about him or any other state leaders gathered at the briefing were “beyond the pale.”

“I don’t want to hear any more of those questions,” McKee said. “You can take it out on me later, but that’s an inappropriate question and I’m not going to even entertain an answer on that.”

Throughout the briefing, McKee emphasized the efforts he and his team are making to mitigate the disruption caused by the bridge’s closure, which was ordered Monday evening after an emergency inspection discovered critical structural failures.

“This is the number one priority for me as governor and our administration,” McKee said, describing it as an “all-hands-on-deck” situation.

While acknowledging state officials were “playing a little catch-up” in communicating about the situation, McKee said, “If you’re out there second-guessing what we’re doing, we’re not really going to put up with that.”

The governor said the administration plans to hold daily briefings on the bridge situation for as long as they continue to be necessary.

“The decision that was made in Monday was an easy decision to make,” McKee said. “This was a safety issue.”

Alviti said RIDOT workers had “made considerable progress” over the last 24 hours, allowing them to speed up the timeline to convert the eastbound side of the bridge for two-way traffic.

“That should bring the travel times down,” he said.

Alviti also said a ferry service between Providence and Bristol could begin operating as soon as next week, and said RIPTA leaders are also working to assist with the response to the bridge closure.

The goal, Alviti said, is to “restore normalcy as quickly as we possibly can.” But he expressed no doubt that closing the bridge was the right decision, pointing to the lives potentially saved by avoiding a sudden collapse. He also showed photos from a July inspection that he said showed how rapidly the deterioration had occurred.

“Something catastrophic happened,” he said.

(Target 12 has requested a copy of the July inspection report, but RIDOT had yet to provide it as of midday Wednesday.)

McKee and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva both said they’d found the traffic situation in DaSilva’s city to be markedly better on Wednesday as adjustments were made and drivers got used to the changes, though commutes remain lengthy.

DaSilva said he and the city’s superintendent plan to reopen East Providence schools on Thursday, though schedules will be changed.

McKee also said the costs for municipal police details to deal with the bridge detours will be absorbed into the budget for the $78 million Washington Bridge rehabilitation project, potentially using federal money.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley warned the effect on city businesses has been serious, with Federal Hill restaurants reporting a surge in reservation cancellations and Wayland Square shops saying their revenue was down 30% to 50%. He and others repeatedly urged residents to keep frequenting businesses in Providence.

“I’m sorry,” Smiley said to businesses as well as residents, thanking people for dealing with the unexpected crisis.

To help affected businesses, the R.I. Commerce Corp. has set up a special website with information and is also urging them to call 401-521-HELP. Businesses are also being asked to share information with the state to help prepare a potential application for U.S. Small Business Administration relief.

McKee said he spoke Tuesday with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has won national praise for rapidly reopening a portion of highway after a bridge collapse there earlier this year. He also said he plans to speak later Wednesday with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, whose state is also feeling the effects of the I-195 detours.