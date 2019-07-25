Foxy Lady perjury case against mob associate may be coming to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A New England mob associate may soon see his criminal perjury case involving Providence strip club The Foxy Lady come to a close.

Gaythorne “Poochie” Angell, 84, was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2016 on one count of perjury. Prosecutors say Angell – who they described as a “consultant and operator” of the Foxy Lady in the indictment – lied to them about whether the venue was giving protection payments to mobsters.

Angell was charged just weeks before the five year statute of limitations was set to expire.

On Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney William Ferland filed a motion in Providence federal court asking a judge for an extension ahead of the trial scheduled for next month, writing, “it is highly likely this case will be resolved by that time.”

Jim Martin, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office, declined to comment. In an email, Angell’s attorney Anthony Traini, also declined to expand on the motion.

The alleged perjury happened during a June 2011 grand jury investigation when Angell was asked questions about whether the Foxy Lady was making protection payments to mob capo Edward “Eddie” Lato.

“So it’s your testimony here today that Eddie Lato was not deriving any money from the Foxy Lady is that right,” a prosecutor asked according to a transcript.

“Correct,” Angell responded.

Target 12 undercover video of mob capo Eddie Lato

That same year, Lato was one of several New England mobsters caught up in a sweeping sting into organized crime. He eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy for shaking down strip clubs – including the Foxy Lady – for protection money and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Former New England mob boss Luigi “Baby Shacks” Manocchio was also swept up in the case.

Lato was released to a Pawtucket halfway house in January and officially completed his sentence last week.

If convicted on the perjury charge, Angell faces up to five years in prison.

Angell has long been tied to the Foxy Lady. He was scooped up in a 1993 gambling bust by the R.I. State Police for taking part in an illegal sports betting operation out of the strip club.

He pleaded no contest to organized criminal gambling and conspiracy charges the following year and was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released on parole after serving 17 months at the ACI.

An unrelated 2009 lawsuit described Angell as an “owner” of the club, but his family has denied that.

His son, Richard Angell, manages the club.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook