PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A former Providence priest already facing federal child pornography charges has been arrested again and is being returned to Rhode Island for violating the conditions of his release.

Rev. James Jackson was arrested in Kansas on Friday, according to a court filing. Danielle Thomas, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas, said in an email Jackson was “arrested for an alleged violation of the conditions of his release then court ordered to be detained and sent back to Rhode Island.”

It’s unclear what Jackson is accused of doing that led to his arrest. Thomas declined to provide more details, and an email to Jackson’s attorneys were not immediately returned.

Jackson was arrested in October in Rhode Island and is facing two federal counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty.

A federal judge allowed Jackson to travel to Kansas to live with a family member pending the outcome of his case.

On Oct. 30, police executed a search warrant at the rectory of St. Mary’s church in Providence, where they encountered Jackson, who was serving as pastor at the time. The affidavit said investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child phonography on a hard drive owned by Jackson, leading to his arrest.

According to the Diocese of Providence, Jackson has been “prohibited from the sacred ministry and the exercise of the office of pastor” by Bishop Thomas Tobin.

At the time of Jackson’s arrest, Tobin issued a statement calling the use of child pornography “a serious crime and a grave sin. The charges against Father Jackson are very disturbing to all and must be taken very seriously.”

“At the same time, I renew my pastoral concern and offer my fervent prayers for the good people of St. Mary Parish during this difficult time,” he said.

Jackson is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for his return to Rhode Island. A violation hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Shaun Towne contributed to this report.