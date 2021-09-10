Former Newport naval officer given life in prison in child sex case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A former Newport naval officer has been sentenced to serve life in prison for sexually abusing an underage victim known to him for years.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordered Ronald Zenga, formerly of Middletown, to serve the rest of his natural life in federal prison during a sentencing hearing in Rhode Island U.S. District Court on Friday.

“I can confidently say that a life sentence is appropriate,” McConnell said. “The crime you committed requires the utmost punishment.”

Zenga last year pleaded guilty to four criminal counts including enticement of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity and three charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography.

The charges stemmed from 2018 when the former Naval War College faculty member was caught up in an international investigation into child pornography. At the time, Zenga was caught chatting with an undercover investigator posing as someone from Russia through an online platform.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security subsequently tracked the IP address from Zenga’s computer to his home in Middletown, where federal investigators raided his home and interviewed the victim. Federal prosecutors last year said the victim told investigators that the abuse had been going on “since her first memories.”

Zenga originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019 but changed his plea to guilty last year as part of a plea agreement. The federal indictment against him showed he transported the underage victim across state lines and even into another country for sex.

In a statement written by the victim and read by Assistant U.S. Attorney John McAdams, the victim explained the emotional, developmental and long-term damage Zenga had caused through his actions that spanned nearly a decade.

“The most painful part of trauma is knowing that someone has wronged you,” the victim said, later asking the judge to have the confidence “to put this man away for all that he has done.”

In an another statement from the victim’s mother, also read by McAdams, she described Zenga as manipulative and incapable of remorse.

“I have never known the defendant to learn from his mistakes,” she said.

In court, Zenga tearfully apologized to the victim and all the families he had hurt through his actions.

“I apologize to you for everything that I did,” Zenga said.

McConnel noted that Zenga does not have the right to appeal his sentence of life in prison, according to the plea agreement reached earlier this year.

In closing, McConnell directly addressed the victim, saying he thought they had showed incredible strength throughout the years, and he hoped they could use that strength to live a full life.

“The court believes and knows as a matter of fact that none of this was your fault,” McConnell said.

More to come.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.