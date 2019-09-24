Former Naval War College faculty member charged in child sex case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A former naval officer most recently stationed at the Naval War College in Newport has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he engaged in sex with a minor for years.

The seven-count indictment against Ronald Zenga, 49, of Middletown, also charges him with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Documents from federal court show Zenga was originally charged on a single child pornography count in October 2018. In the affidavit for the arrest, prosecutors say Zenga admitted to detectives that he received and performed sex acts on a minor.

A news release from the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office said Zenga had “several years of sexual encounters with a child, dating back to the child’s prepubescent years.”

In the original criminal complaint, Zenga described himself as a “monster” to investigators when they questioned him during a search of his home last October. He told detectives he was on a social media site “chatting” with another male about the possibility of that person coming to Rhode Island to engage in sex acts with a person whose name is redacted.

Zenga has been held in federal custody since his October arrest.

Property tax records in Middletown show Zenga purchased a home there in 2014.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security, the R.I. State Police and law enforcement in England.

Jim Martin, a spokesperson for Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman, said in a news release that authorities in the United States were alerted to Zenga by detectives at the Bedfordshire Police Department in the United Kingdom.

Police in England say Zenga was communicating with an agent there through a Russian website and he “graphically described ongoing sexual encounters with a young minor child.”

Court documents state Zenga has taken part in plea negotiations. He will be arraigned on the new charges at a future hearing.

An email to the Naval War College in Newport seeking Zenga’s employment information was not immediately returned.

In an online catalog for the college from the 2016-2017 academic year, Zenga is listed as a faculty member with experience as a naval aviator and “Helicopter Combat Support Operations, Expeditionary Helicopter Operations, MEDEVAC Operations, Aviation and Maritime Logistics.”

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook