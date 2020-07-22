Former Mattiello aide rejects plea deal, will seek earlier trial

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – No deal.

Jeffrey Britt, the indicted former political operative for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, rejected a plea deal with state prosecutors Wednesday.

Britt, 52, has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of money laundering and a misdemeanor campaign finance charge after prosecutors accused him of coordinating a controversial political mailer to benefit Mattiello in his 2016 reelection campaign.

At a hearing before Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini at Kent County Superior Court Wednesday, Britt’s lawyer – former Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Robert Corrente – declined the plea deal from prosecutors.

The deal would have included 18 months in prison and a $2,000 fine in exchange for admitting to the money laundering and one year on probation for admitting to the campaign finance charge.

“I thought it was silly,” Corrente said about the state’s plea deal offer, saying it doesn’t make sense with the sentencing guidelines of similar charges. “We thought that the state’s offer to resolve the case was unwarranted under the circumstances.”

Britt’s rejection of the deal means the case will go to trial. The judge scheduled a status hearing for August, but Corrente said it’s Britt’s intention to waive his rights to a jury trial, which could expedite the process.

Britt attended the hearing through video from Florida, where he currently lives.

“We’re hopeful the case is going to get tried sometime this fall,” Corrente said.

A slate of Rhode Island political figures make up the list of people who could be called as witnesses, including Mattiello.

The Democrat House speaker, who is in another election year, will not face a primary opponent in September, meaning he will mostly likely go head-to-head with Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung in the general election on Nov. 3. Fenton-Fung is the wife of Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.

Depending on when the trial is scheduled, the timing of the legal proceedings and the election could collide.

The case surrounding Britt stems from a controversial pro-Mattiello campaign mailer that prosecutors claim he helped create in 2016 when the speaker was in a tight bid for re-election in Cranston against Republican challenger Steven Frias.

Mattiello defeated Frias by 85 votes after his campaign coordinated a supportive mailer from Frias’s one-time Republican rival Shawna Lawton, who lost in the GOP primary.

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha alleges Britt met with Lawton before the mailer was sent out, suggesting the speaker would support her anti-vaccination priorities in exchange for her backing.

There was then a series of money changing hands that helped pay for the mailer, which was the basis for the money laundering charge, according to the indictment.

“He doesn’t think he committed any crime, and the plea deal didn’t make sense to us under the circumstances,” Corrente said.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Eli Sherman and Hannah Dickison contributed to this story.