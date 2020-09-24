Convicted former House Speaker Gordon Fox lands job at Crossroads

Former Rhode Island House Speaker Gordon Fox, center, walks past members of the media as he arrives at federal court, Thursday, June 11, 2015, in Providence, R.I. Fox pleaded guilty in March to charges of bribery, wire fraud and filing a false tax return. He acknowledged he took more than $50,000 in bribe money from a […]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest agency serving the homeless has hired former House Speaker Gordon Fox to work on real estate matters, Target 12 has learned.

Mike Raia, a spokesperson for Crossroads RI, confirmed Fox’s hiring as a housing development manager on Thursday. The nonprofit’s board members were reportedly told of the decision earlier in the day.

“Crossroads has a longstanding commitment to helping people start over and get back on their feet, and we support efforts that give formerly incarcerated individuals opportunities to pursue meaningful work,” Raia said in a statement. “Mr. Fox’s skills and experience in development are well-suited for our needs. Crossroads RI’s housing development efforts help ensure that families and individuals at risk of becoming homeless can find a safe, affordable place to live.”

Fox, a Providence Democrat, served as House speaker from 2010 until March 2014, when he resigned after a law enforcement raid on his State House office.

A year later he pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribery, wire fraud and filing a false tax return. An investigation by the FBI and state police revealed that while serving on the Providence Board of Licenses he accepted a $52,500 bribe from the owners of a Thayer Street restaurant in exchange for helping them obtain a liquor license. He also used campaign funds to cover personal expenses.

Fox was released from Canaan federal prison in Waymart, Pennsylvania, in August 2017 to a halfway house in Pawtucket after serving two and half years. Fox was on supervised release until February 2020, according to court records.

Fox remains disbarred to work as a lawyer in Rhode Island, judiciary records shows.

Tim White contributed to this report.