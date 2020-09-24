Convicted former House Speaker Gordon Fox lands job at Crossroads

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest agency serving the homeless has hired former House Speaker Gordon Fox to work on real estate matters, Target 12 has learned.
Mike Raia, a spokesperson for Crossroads RI, confirmed Fox’s hiring as a housing development manager on Thursday. The nonprofit’s board members were reportedly told of the decision earlier in the day.
“Crossroads has a longstanding commitment to helping people start over and get back on their feet, and we support efforts that give formerly incarcerated individuals opportunities to pursue meaningful work,” Raia said in a statement. “Mr. Fox’s skills and experience in development are well-suited for our needs. Crossroads RI’s housing development efforts help ensure that families and individuals at risk of becoming homeless can find a safe, affordable place to live.”
Fox, a Providence Democrat, served as House speaker from 2010 until March 2014, when he resigned after a law enforcement raid on his State House office.
A year later he pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribery, wire fraud and filing a false tax return. An investigation by the FBI and state police revealed that while serving on the Providence Board of Licenses he accepted a $52,500 bribe from the owners of a Thayer Street restaurant in exchange for helping them obtain a liquor license. He also used campaign funds to cover personal expenses.
Fox was released from Canaan federal prison in Waymart, Pennsylvania, in August 2017 to a halfway house in Pawtucket after serving two and half years. Fox was on supervised release until February 2020, according to court records.
Fox remains disbarred to work as a lawyer in Rhode Island, judiciary records shows.
Tim White contributed to this report.