FALL RIVER, Mass. — A jury Wednesday convicted former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa of multiple criminal charges that he beat a man in 2019 and then lied about it in a report.

The jury delivered the verdict after a five day trial examining whether the former police officer assaulted city resident David Lafrance before writing in an arrest report that he’d instead taken Lafrance down using an “arm bar.”

As Target 12 first reported in 2021, video surveillance showed Pessoa punching and wrestling Lafrance to the ground after officers removed one of his hands from handcuffs.

“Former Fall River Police officer Michael Pessoa convicted by a jury of all charges connected to a Feb. 12, 2019 incident where he assaulted a member of the public, violated his civil rights, intimidated a witness & filed false police reports,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III tweeted following the verdict.

Frank Camera, who represents Pessoa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But he’s argued in the past that the officer’s use of force was justified and that the Fall River Police Department had turned its back on Pessoa and used him as a “scapegoat.”

A grand jury in 2019 indicted Pessoa of 15 criminal charges tied to allegations of him beating four people, including Lafrance. Bristol County Superior Court Judge Thomas McGuire Jr. later dismissed four of the charges, and then the cases were separated and one was tossed out.

Quinn told The Herald News he plans to pursue the remaining two cases. Pessoa, who wasn’t fired from the city police department until 18 months after his indictment, will be sentenced in the Lafrance case at 2 p.m. on June 7, according to Quinn.

Pessoa was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs following the verdict, according to the Herald News.