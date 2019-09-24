Former Central Falls dispatcher accuses officer of sexual assault, others of harassment

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A former dispatcher in Central Falls has filed a federal lawsuit, accusing one veteran police officer of sexually assaulting her and a half dozen others of sexual harassment.

The plaintiff alleges she was sexually assaulted by one officer in September 2011 and harassed by several others for several years, through 2017.

According to the lawsuit, the officer accused of assaulting her apologized through the city’s internal email system.

The lawsuit says a sergeant “frequently stated that [the alleged victim] preferred the genitalia of black men.”

That officer also allegedly made a statement the plaintiff was “playing with her breasts and causing another officer to become sexually aroused.”

The plaintiff also alleges the harassment continued during sexual harassment training.

“During the February 2017 sexual harassment training, police officers were openly laughing, joking, and whispering audibly sexual comments,” the lawsuit states.

Chris Hunter, a spokesperson for Central Falls said the city was notified of the “disturbing claims” in April 2018.

According to Hunter, Mayor James Diossa, who is named in the suit in his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer of the City, issued an immediate directive to his staff a requested an independent investigation by attorney William O’Gara.

Target 12 has requested a copy of that investigation report.

Hunter said, “The City of Central Falls, through legal representation from the Interlocal Trust, will defend against and seek dismissal of this lawsuit.”

The attorney for the plaintiff said he did not want to comment at this time.

So far, there have been no responses to emails sent to officers named in the lawsuit.

