Financial ‘predator’ Brady denied early release from prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich woman convicted of bilking friends and family out of millions of dollars with a real estate scheme was denied an early release from prison.

Monique Brady, 45, was sentenced to eight years in prison in February after a guilty plea related to conning $4.8 million from 23 victims who thought they were investing in what Brady said were property rehabilitation projects.

In a sharply worded decision, U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell denied Brady’s motion for early compassionate release, at one point stating Brady shows no remorse.

“Not once, in her four-page letter to the court, did Ms. Brady even hint at expressing remorse for her actions that harmed her victims and her family,” McConnell wrote. “This attitude leads the court to doubt that her short incarceration has had much effect on her rehabilitation.”

In her April motion, Brady argued her history of smoking, weight and Asian ethnicity made her more susceptible to COVID-19, and she insisted the difficulties her ex-husband is facing in raising their children also qualified her for early release.

Regarding her health concerns, McConnell wrote that only smoking is considered “an increased risk” for COVID-19, but also pointed out “smoking history alone” is not enough to warrant early release.

Brady has no other medical issues, according to McConnell’s ruling.

“Ms. Brady is basically a healthy 45-year old woman,” McConnell wrote.

McConnell ruled her family circumstances, “while difficult,” did not support early release.

“The seriousness of the crimes Ms. Brady committed against her friends and family cannot be overstated and merit a long-term imprisonment to punish her, to deter her, and to deter others,” McConnell stated in his decision.

Brady is currently detained at Danbury Federal Correctional Institution with a scheduled release date of Feb. 16, 2026.

Brady was arrested in April of last year and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstructing an IRS investigation.

