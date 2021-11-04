Feds won’t seek death penalty against Providence man in kidnapping, murder case

BOSTON (WPRI) — Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Louis Coleman, a Providence man accused of kidnapping and murder of Jassy Correia, according to a court filing.

“The United States hereby provides notice that it will not seek the death penalty against

Defendant Louis Coleman,” the one-line notice from Massachusetts acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell states.

Coleman is slated to go on trial in February in Boston federal court, accused of abducting Correia, who was celebrating her 23rd birthday, outside a Boston nightclub and bringing her to his Providence apartment.

Surveillance video showed Coleman carrying “a body with long hair and orange pants” that was “naked from the waist up” into his apartment building at 95 Chestnut St., according to a federal complaint.

Coleman was later seen leaving the building with a suitcase and was eventually captured in Delaware with Correia’s body in the trunk of his car.

Coleman, 32, is charged with “kidnapping resulting in death,” a charge that could have carried a death sentence.

The decision on whether to seek the death penalty would have significantly changed how the trial was handled, but prosecutors in January told a judge they were waiting to learn more about the approach of the new attorney general for the Biden administration.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.