Feds fight release of financial ‘predator’ who bilked many out of millions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Federal prosecutors have asked the court to deny a motion for early release filed by an East Greenwich woman locked up for scheming away millions of dollars from her family and friends.

Monique Brady, 45, was sentenced to eight years in prison in February in a $4.8 million dollar con involving 23 victims who paid Brady for what she said was an investment in 171 property rehabilitation projects.

But 98 of the properties were fictitious, according to the government, and Brady was blamed for pocketing the money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

In their response to Brady’s April motion to be released early to home confinement, prosecutors argued against the claim her history of smoking, weight and Asian ethnicity made her more susceptible to COVID-19.

Brady said she smoked a pack a day for 25 years but quit about a year ago, according to the government’s filing. Prosecutors argued Brady has not shown her habit caused a “qualifying preexisting condition.”

Prosecutors also pushed back at Brady for claiming “the difficulties” her children are having are a reason for early release.

“They have a loving and devoted father to look after them,” the government response stated.

Brady, currently detained at Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, also argued prisoners “are at special risk of infection, given their living situations.”

In their response, prosecutors said the Connecticut prison currently has three inmates with the virus.

In her reply to the government, Brady asked for an evidentiary hearing and called for her ex-husband to be “permitted to testify, under oath, to the challenges he faces as sole caretaker of the children, and to Ms. Brady’s history as a smoker.”

Brady’s motion also stated the court “has broad discretion to determine what are extraordinary and compelling reasons” to reduce a sentence.

Brady was arrested in April of last year and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstructing an IRS investigation.

Before sentencing Brady, U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell heard impact statements from five victims including Robert Roth, who said the $250,000 he invested with Brady vanished.

Roth told the judge, “Monique is a predator.”

“She is calculating and sets up people once she gains their trust,” Roth added. “She will lie to everyone.”

Linda Richard told the court Brady swindled her out of her parents’ life savings, and said Brady knew she was caring for her quadriplegic husband.

“I trusted Monique not only with my savings … but I also handed my friendship over to her,” Richard said. “Like the others she robbed, I fell for it.”

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Brady is scheduled to be released on Feb. 16, 2026.

