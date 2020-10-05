Target 12 on WPRI.com

Feds back Smithfield whistleblower’s claim of stressful counseling ‘quotas’

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A federal agency has made a number of recommendations about a Veterans Affairs counseling program following a complaint by a Smithfield man who claims a weekly session requirement is burning out counselors.

Former Marine Lt. Colonel Ted Blickwedel worked as a counselor for the Warwick branch of the VA’s Readjustment Counseling Services Vet Center for nine years until he abruptly retired in 2018.

He left his post about three years earlier than he planned citing a hostile work environment that he said caused serious health issues for him.

“I actually developed a clot which literally almost killed me,” Blickwedel said. “Doctors are actually surprised I’m alive.”

About two years earlier, in 2016, the VA had established a new metric for counseling sessions – 30 sessions a week per counselor. That’s five more than the weekly standard set by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), according to Blickwedel.

After Blickwedel and others questioned what they considered a counseling quota, and its impact on the quality of care and counselors, the Marine who served in Iraq in 2005 claims superiors struck back.

“I was retaliated against. I heard about it from other counselors behind the scenes,” Blickwedel said. “And in at least one case someone was fired.”

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) began investigating the claims about a year ago, and now has released a report that states the counseling standards, “have the potential to negatively affect care and creat undue burden and stress on counselors providing” care at Vet Centers.

The report addressed to R.I. Senator Jack Reed and Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Testerin in their roles on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs makes four recommendations to the Rehabilitation Counseling Services Vet Center Chief Officer.

Among them, periodically reassessing productivity expectations, obtaining feedback from counselors and developing Vet Center staffing models that incorporate best practices.

Blickwedel said he is hopeful that with the GAO and Congress involved, changes ill be made.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is BLICK20PIC_1538414993369.jpg_57582599_ver1.0.jpg

“It’s not like it’s going to happen overnight but this is certainly a good start going forward,” Blickwedel said. “There has to be some standards. The issue here is, it needs to be reasonable.”

RCS Communications Officer Jessica Schiefer said these standards are working, as 95% of Vet Center clients last year said they would recommend their Vet Center to another active duty service member, veteran or family and an overwhelming amount remarked that the Vet Center saved their life.

What’s more, 80% of Vet Center counselors in 2019 met or far exceeded their performance standards.

“We look forward to working with GAO to continue strengthening the high-quality care and services provided at Vet Centers,” Schiefer said.

Following the initial report by Target 12, Blickwedel’s complaint attracted national coverage from Military TimesNational Public Radio and NBC News.

