Feds arrest 15 suspected of defrauding unemployment insurance programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island U.S. Acting Attorney Richard Myrus on Thursday announced 15 people have been arrested and accused of defrauding unemployment insurance programs tied to federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The state’s top federal prosecutor announced the arrests during a news conference in Providence, accusing the defendants — all Rhode Islanders — of fraudulently filing claims through unemployment insurance programs across 11 states. The defendants filed claims for an estimated $578,571, including $126,000 in Rhode Island, according to prosecutors.

“It’s disgraceful that anyone would attempt to fraudulently obtain [federal] funds intended for hard-working Americans during the current health crisis,” Myrus said.

The arrests were tied to FBI-led searches of homes in Providence on Tuesday. 12 News cameras spotted agents investigating properties on Stonelaw Avenue and Salisbury Street, which a FBI spokesperson said was part of a court-authorized search warrant.

“Every dollar stolen is a dollar that can’t go to a Rhode Islander or American in-need,” R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha said during the news conference.

The charges were unsealed in Rhode Island U.S. District Court Thursday afternoon, and at least part of one scam took place at Twin River Casino.

According to a sworn affidavit filed by R.I. State Police Trooper Courtney Elliott, investigators were notified in August about several “suspicious high-dollar cash advances” made at Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

Upon further investigation, police said they discovered Tyrone Hazard of Central Falls had made a $9,000 cash advance using a California Employment Development Visa debit card, which is issued through the state of California to provide unemployment insurance, according to the affidavit.

After getting the cash, Hazard left the casino without playing any games, according to the affidavit. Investigators said they later discovered Hazard made two different unemployment insurance claims in California and Massachusetts, according to court documents.

As Target 12 reported last month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training estimates almost 43% of 900,000 claims for jobless benefits in Rhode Island over the past year were suspected to be fraudulent.

“Quite frankly, I’m mad, I’m angry that it happened,” acting DLT director Matt Weldon told Target 12 last month. “I’m angry that our taxpaying employers that contribute to our fund were victimized.”

The arrests announced Thursday are part of a broader effort among federal investigators to crack down on fraud tied to COVID-19 relief funds. The U.S. attorney’s office said it has investigated and charged 23 people since May 2020, involving $31 million in targeted theft.

Rhode Island has received billions in federal relief because of the coronavirus public health crisis, including an initial $1.2 billion from the Coronavirus Aid. Relief and Economic Security Act authorized shortly after the pandemic started.

