NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The FBI on Wednesday arrested a North Kingstown man for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, becoming the second Rhode Islander charged in connection with the riot.

Following a raid of his North Kingstown home Wednesday, Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, was arrested by FBI agents and charged with five federal offenses, including obstruction of law enforcement, engaging in physical violence in a restricted buildings or grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

According to a sworn FBI agent affidavit, law enforcement said they have video showing Sirr participating in in the so-called “heave! ho!” effort to infiltrate the Capitol, which involved a group of attackers trying to push through a line of Capitol Police.

Bernard Joseph Sirr “can be seen repeatedly engaging in an assault against law enforcement officers guarding the United States Capitol,” FBI special agent Brendan Fogerty wrote in the affidavit.

Sirr works as a nuclear facilities engineer for the R.I. Atomic Energy Commission, a state agency that operates Rhode Island’s only nuclear reactor, located at the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus in Narragansett. According to the state’s payroll transparency portal, he made about $85,000 last fiscal year.

He becomes the second Rhode Islander arrested and charged for participating in the riot.

According to Fogerty, Sirr repeatedly engaged in a violent assault against multiple law enforcement officers in a “narrow point of entry in the Lowest West Terrance of the Capitol,” which is known as the “tunnel.”

The FBI reviewed YouTube video that they say shows Sirr marching with a group of people in a so-called “stack” before entering into the tunnel at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. The video shows Sirr at the front of a police line, “pushing rioters who are assaulting police officers,” according to Fogerty.

“Sirr is seen with the group of rioters as they continue to assault members of law enforcement,” Fogerty wrote. “During this portion of the video, the group of rioters can be heard changing ‘heave! ho!’ in unison as they move back and forth together as a team against the police.”

FBI agents said they were able to identify Sirr after photos of him wearing a tan and black baseball hat with an image of a snake similar to the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag surfaced on the internet following the attack. They later located a social media account tied to Sirr, which showed him wearing the same hat.

“The FBI subsequently interviewed an individual who is familiar with Sirr and sees Sirr on a regular basis,” Fogerty wrote, adding the person shown photos of Sirr at the Jan. 6 riot and “identified the subject as Bernard Sirr.”

FBI later confirmed Sirr was on leave from his place of employment from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2021. He becomes the second Rhode Islander arrested for participating in the riot. Timothy Desjardins, a Providence man, was charged last year with using a table leg to repeatedly hit law enforcement officers who were guarding the Capitol.

Sirr was due to appear in Rhode Island U.S. District Court Wednesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

