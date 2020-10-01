Faulty ‘Abbott ID Now’ test still playing multiple roles in RI pandemic strategy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A faulty test that Rhode Island leaders’ scientific advisers recommended phasing out months ago has re-emerged and is playing multiple roles in the state’s overall testing strategy, Target 12 has learned.

The Abbott ID Now test had all but disappeared over the summer after it was discovered the rapid molecular test had a one-in-five chance of producing a false-negative result. Put another way, the test would incorrectly tell someone with COVID-19 they didn’t have it about 20% of the time.

But the test started making a comeback in August after several neighboring states began requiring Rhode Island travelers to provide proof of a recent negative test if they wanted to visit without quarantining for two weeks.

“For travelers, they usually need a result within 72 hours of travel,” R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken wrote in an email. “We cannot always guarantee that with the other tests.”

Currently, Rhode Islanders must get a negative test if they want to travel to the tri-state area, along with any other New England state except New Hampshire. To meet demand, state leaders decided to use the Abbott ID Now test, contradicting statements they made earlier this year when health officials said the rapid test would only be used for people with symptoms.

Dr. Angela Caliendo, an infectious disease specialist at Lifespan Inc., co-chairs the state’s coronavirus task force that recommended phasing out the rapid test in June. She told Target 12 on Thursday her group hadn’t changed its recommendation, but she noted the company, Abbott, had recently altered some of its protocols for the ID Now tests.

And the state’s decision to keep using the test is more likely indicative of the continued nationwide challenges related to accessing testing materials than anything else, she added.

“We continue to have a severe shortage of testing material, so we are in a position of having to use tests that may not have the best performance characteristics,” Caliendo said. “There are not other options.”

More recently, the state has also chosen to integrate the Abbott ID Now into its new K-12 testing system, although the test must be used only on adults with symptoms and be backed up with a slower, more accurate PCR test, according to Caliendo and state health officials. (PCR is short for “polymerase chain reaction.”)

“For K-12, they are one test in a redundant testing system (people either get Abbott and PCR, or just PCR),” Wendelken explained. “The intention is to get a result as soon as possible so we can start a case investigation right away, with the understanding that a more definitive result is coming.”

The state estimates it’s administering about 200 Abbott ID Now tests per day, which only represents about 2% of the average number of daily tests over the past week, although “the number can vary widely,” according to Wendelken.

Last week, the state said the tests were only being used for “specific scenarios,” namely schools and travel. But Target 12 obtained documents over the weekend showing at least one person received an Abbott ID Now test at the R.I. Convention Center last Thursday, even though that person was prescribed a COVID-19 test by a doctor, had no travel plans and wasn’t affiliated in any way with a school system.

When presented with the information and asked if there had been a mistake, Wendelken changed his answer slightly this week.

“As we manage our resources and the volume each day at the Rhode Island Convention Center testing site, there may be instances in which someone gets an Abbott ID Now test who is not a traveler or someone in the K-12 system,” he said.

The Abbott ID Now devices were a major part of Rhode Island’s testing strategy during the early months of the pandemic, but that changed after reports surfaced challenging its accuracy, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning.

On Sept. 17, however, the FDA reissued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Abbott ID Now tests, stipulating the tests should only be used for people “who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health provider within the first seven days of the onset of symptoms.”

Caliendo said the task force has no plans to update its recommendation to phase out the Abbott ID Now test, underscoring the group has seen no new independent data showing the test’s accuracy has since improved. Yet she didn’t rule out the possibility of revisiting the decision in the future.

On balance, she added, Rhode Island’s testing system still looks a lot better than most other places.

“On a per capita basis, Rhode Island is doing substantially more testing than other states,” Caliendo said. “I give the Department of Health and governor a lot of credit.”

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Kim Kalunian contributed to this report.