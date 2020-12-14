Correctional officer dies from COVID-19 complications

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The family, friends and co-workers of an ACI Correctional Officer who died Monday about a month after contracting COVID-19 are mourning his loss and remembering him as a dedicated family man and tenacious officer.

Richard Ferruccio, President of the R.I. Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, said Lt. Russell Freeman was a co-worker and a good friend.

“He was a genuinely nice guy,” Ferruccio said. “I know he was on a ventilator and just couldn’t breathe. It was 100 percent COVID-19. It’s a horrible loss.”

Department of Corrections Director Patricia Coyne-Fague confirmed Freeman died “from complications of COVID-19”

“This is a terrible loss for the Department,” Coyne-Fague said. “He served with distinction, garnering an excellent reputation among law enforcement for his tenacity and professionalism.”

According to Ferruccio, Freeman’s wife, who is a correctional officer in medium security, has the disease as well but “seems to be on the mend.”

Ferruccio said Russel Freeman started at the facility in 1991 and had worked in the ACI’s Special Invesitgations Unit for several years, but his most recent assignment was in the women’s facility.

In a Facebook post, Freeman’s son Stone said his father “lived life with zero regrets.”

“He was larger than life. He never lost the 6-year-old inside of him. He was a beam of light in a dark world, the shoulder you needed to cry on and was always there to put a smile on your face,” Stone Freeman wrote. “We are so blessed and grateful that we got to share our Dad with all of you.”

Freeman is one of about 120 ACI employees who have contracted the virus, Ferruccio said.

“This has hit us very hard,” Ferruccio said.

Coyne-Fague said the Department of Corrections has created a COVID-19 vaccine team to educate department employees about the vaccine and work on logistics and administration of the vaccine.

According to Coyne-Fague, The group will include employes from the RIDOC Ins/Ops Division, Rehabilitative Services Division and Administrative Division, and the correctional officers’ union has been invited to join group.

“We can – and we will – get through this together,” Coyne-Fague said.

