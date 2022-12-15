FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River Police Department has opened an internal investigation after one of its officers was charged at Foxwoods Resort Casino last weekend, Target 12 has learned.

The department confirmed the off-duty officer was charged after being involved in some type of altercation, although the department is still waiting for a police report and surveillance video from the casino to better understand what happened.

“We are waiting for confirmation and reports from the tribal police,” Deputy Chief Barden Castro told Target 12.

Castro, who declined to disclose the name of the officer involved, said they learned about the incident from the officer himself. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had been put on leave, pending the internal probe.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police Department, which serves as the local law enforcement agency at Foxwoods, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.