FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Target 12 has confirmed Aaron Souza is the Fall River police officer who was arrested and charged following an altercation at Foxwoods Resort Casino earlier this month, although details of what happened remain unclear and under wraps.

Souza, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, according to court documents filed at Superior Court in New London, Connecticut.

A call to a cell phone listed under Souza’s name Wednesday was answered by a man who hung up after the caller identified himself as a reporter. He did not immediately respond to a follow-up text message.

And details about the altercation leading up to Souza’s arrest have not yet been shared publicly. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police, which serves as the local law enforcement agency at Foxwoods, referred all questions to the States Attorney’s Office at New London Superior Court.

New London Superior Court clerk’s office shared charging documents, which indicate alcohol was a factor in the arrest, along with a document showing Souza was advised of his rights at 3:05 a.m.

But the documents do not include any type of narrative of what happened, and a clerk said that information must come from the States Attorney’s Office. The States Attorney’s Office initially advised Target 12 needed to request the information in writing. A spokesperson later said the request should be handled by the clerk’s office.

“They will be able to give you whatever is available for public disclosure,” wrote States Attorney’s Office Secretary Nathaniel Broyles. “It is not generally our practice to give out copies of police reports to news organizations in active cases.” (The clerk’s office advised to check in after Souza’s next court date.)

In Fall River, Sgt. Moses Pereira confirmed Souza is assigned to the uniform division, but he would not confirm he was the officer “involved in an incident at the Foxwoods Casino.” He did not respond to a question about whether Souza had been placed on leave.

“We have no additional information to provide at this time,” he said.

The Fall River Police Department had previously confirmed that they opened an internal investigation into what happened at the casino that night. Deputy Chief Barden Castro said the department learned about the incident from the officer who was arrested and charged.

Souza was released on a non-surety bond set at $5,000. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26, according to court documents.