Fall River police chief to step down amid Target 12 undercover investigation

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River Police Chief Albert Dupere is stepping down less than a day after reviewing Target 12 undercover video showing him and other sworn officers drinking alcohol during typical daytime hours.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, who watched some of the video last week, confirmed he met with Dupere on Friday to inform him that he would not be renewing the chief’s contract when it expires later this year. Coogan said the decision was largely influenced by Target 12’s findings.

Dupere, who reviewed some of the video on Thursday, decided to exercise a clause in his contract that allows him to return to being deputy chief, which is the position he held before he was appointed to the top job in 2017. He is expected to return to the lower position beginning Monday, according to Coogan.

Target 12 recorded extensive undercover video of the chief and other Fall River police officers as part of an ongoing investigation that is slated to air in the coming weeks. Dupere has denied he was ever drinking on the clock, but apologized for his behavior during an interview with Target 12 Thursday.

Dupere did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

