PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Omid Toma realized his Facebook account had been hacked, all he could think about were all of the videos he’d uploaded of him and his late brother.

Toma said those video clips are all he has left of his brother, who was killed in Iraq more than two decades ago.

“I lost my brother and now I lost his memory,” Toma said.

And Toma isn’t alone.

Lenna D’Errico’s Facebook account was also hijacked by hackers, and she jumped through hoops in her attempt to get it back.

“I tried to find any email I could,” she said. “I tried Facebook support, I tried their press … I got no response.”

Both Toma and D’Errico reached out to 12 Responds for help regaining access to their accounts. While D’Errico’s has since been reactivated, the company claims they’re still searching for Toma’s account.

Cybersecurity engineer Cody King said it’s common for users to struggle to get into their accounts, especially after they’ve been hacked.

“I’ve heard horror stories of people waiting for months and they still don’t get a response [from the company],” King said.

King explained that when trying to regain access to their account, they must first go through a verification process which includes uploading a photo ID and other personally identifiable documents.

“The problem since COVID is that they don’t have as many employees as they used to, so now everything is automated,” King said. “It comes to a certain point when you submit your personal documentation that it has to, in a lot of cases, hit a person. So you are stuck for weeks and weeks and weeks even if you do get a response.”

King said it can be profitable for hackers to break into someone’s account.

“They will go on and lock the person out of their account and then start a fundraiser or start asking people for money,” King explained. “They will take your account, and all the other accounts they have, and sell them on the dark web.”

Meta recommends users enable two-factor authentication as an added layer of security for their accounts. That way, a person can confirm their identity whenever their is a login attempt from an unrecognized device.