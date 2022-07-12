BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — New R.I. Department of Environmental Management regulations will make building homes take longer and cost more for at least the next year, according to one expert.

But others say the new rules are overdue to better protect the state’s environment for future generations.

On July 1, DEM implemented the first significant changes to state freshwater wetland regulations since the mid 1990s, moving Rhode Island from a one-size-fits-all system to three regions with buffer zones of varying sizes. In anticipation of the more complicated rules and increased workload, state lawmakers have authorized DEM to hire three new employees to join the staff of its wetlands permitting program.

Target 12 reported in March that some Rhode Islanders were waiting a year or more to receive decisions from DEM about certain types of wetland permit applications.

Scott Rabideau, a wetlands biologist and president of Natural Resource Services, said he expects a backlog of wetland permitting applications statewide as homeowners, building officials and DEM workers get accustomed to the new rules.

“The learning curve is going to take at least a year to 18 months,” Rabideau told Target 12. “Back in March we would have said an easy permit is 60 days — now it’s probably 90 to 120. It’s a guess on my part, but it’s probably going to be in that range.”

Rabideau said many of his clients rushed to get their wetlands permit applications into DEM before July 1 because they were concerned about the new regulations.

And data shows they weren’t alone.

DEM data obtained by Target 12 shows the agency received 78 applications for wetlands permits in June, more than double the 36 applications that were put in during the same month last year. The average number of applications jumped 77% in June compared to the average number the rest of the year.

But Rabideau said he understands why these new rules were implemented, pointing out that they’re better at protecting wetland resource areas.

“We wanted to add protections to these areas that are important,” he said.

Kate McPherson, a Narragansett Bay Riverkeeper at Save The Bay, said the nonprofit organization has been involved in reshaping state regulations since 2015, when a task force was formed to assess the previous rules and determined they weren’t good enough.

“Save The Bay all along wanted our regulations to reflect the best and most recent science,” McPherson told Target 12. “And that shows we really need quite large natural areas, buffer zones, around our wetlands.”

“Having a buffer is the absolute best way — the most cost-effective way — to keep the water clean,” she added.

When asked what she would say to Rhode Islanders who are concerned about the economic impact of the new regulations, McPherson argued the rules didn’t pose a conflict.

“I see these wetland regulations as very important to protect consumers — to make sure that development is properly cited,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going to be this big disaster of, ‘gosh, it takes forever to get a wetland permit.'”

John Marcantonio, CEO of the Rhode Island Builders Association, said the organization supports environmental protections, but has voiced concerns about the new rules.

“In the coming months, we will follow the progress of the new regulations, will work with regulators and municipalities to guide their execution,” he said in a statement. “But will also stand ready to provide the needed feedback to change the rules if they prove to be inflexible, a hindrance to housing overall, and/or obstruct the needed growth and balance of environmental protection in our state.”

Marcantonio also said the builders hope DEM will be able to commit the necessary resources needed for the new rules and will make sure Rhode Islanders are aware of them.

In a news release on June 30, DEM acknowledged the changes could be an adjustment, while emphasizing the department’s efforts to prepare for the changeover.

“With the lack of affordable housing at a crisis level in Rhode Island, it is obviously critical that viable, rule-abiding projects addressing this crisis receive timely permits,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “This is a big transition for a very active program.”

“Our entire team is committed to working with applicants, builders, and environmental advocates as we implement the rules. It’s a big change, but when we get through the switch, we will have a more flexible, protective, and consistent program statewide,” he added.