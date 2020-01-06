Ex-Rep. Carnevale registers to lobby at the State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former state Rep. John Carnevale, who pleaded no contest to felony charges that he lied about whether he lived in his district, is apparently returning to the State House.

The Rhode Island secretary of state’s website shows Carnevale registered on Jan. 3 to advocate on behalf of Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle, a sporting goods store in North Kingstown, as a $50-a-month lobbyist. The business is owned by former North Kingstown Town Councilor Michael Bestwick, according to the website.

An email to Carnevale asking what issues he may weigh in on was not immediately returned.

Once the vice chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, Carnevale pleaded no contest to a single count of perjury after cutting a deal with prosecutors. As part of the agreement, two other perjury counts were dropped, as was a misdemeanor charge of filing a false document.

Carnevale was given a five-year sentence: nine months of home confinement, with the rest to be served on probation.

He was indicted in January 2017, months after being kicked off the Providence voter rolls following days of hearings before the city’s Board of Canvassers. The panel determined Carnevale was not being honest about where he lived in the wake of a 2016 Target 12 undercover investigation.

The investigation raised questions as to whether the lawmaker actually lived at a Barbara Street address in Providence he claimed on election and campaign finance paperwork.

Carnevale used the Barbara Street location in his application to be a lobbyist.

Carnevale was forced to drop his 2016 re-election bid after being removed from the voter rolls but decided to run again in 2018 while under indictment. That campaign ended when he pleaded guilty.

