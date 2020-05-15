Ex-lawmakers Gallison, Doyle released from prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two former state lawmakers have been released from federal prison sooner than their original sentences called for.

Former State Rep. and House Finance Committee chairman Raymond Gallison Jr., who admitted stealing from one client who was dead and another who was disabled, is now listed as being in a Residential Reentry Center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The BOP does not disclose the location of those centers – commonly referred to as a halfway house – but inmates are generally assigned close to their home. Pawtucket has the closest halfway house to Gallison’s hometown of Bristol. He may also have the option to be placed on home confinement depending on the circumstances.

Gallison was sentenced to 51 months in 2017, and was set to be released in January 2021. Inmates are often released to a halfway house six months prior to the expiration of their sentence, but his release this week puts that timeline ahead of schedule.

Also out, is former State Sen. James E. Doyle, who was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty in a bank fraud case.

Doyle’s status shows “not in BOP” custody, which means unlike Gallison, he is free of the prison system.

Doyle’s sentence was set to expire in the spring of 2021.

Both men were also given three years of supervised release. Gallison was serving time at Devens federal prison in Ayer, Mass. and Doyle was at Lewisburg prison in central Pennsylvania.

It is unclear if the ongoing pandemic played a role in either of their premature exits from prison. An email to a BOP spokesperson has not yet been returned.

