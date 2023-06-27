PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Ethics Commission on Tuesday voted to pursue an investigation into two former state directors who took a controversial trip to Philadelphia in March, sparking national headlines.

The six-member panel voted unanimously to initiate the investigation into the actions of both David Patten, the state’s former property director, and Jim Thorsen, the former director of the R.I. Department of Administration.

The commission’s staff will now embark on an investigation into whether the two may may have violated a state law that bar public officials from receiving any financial gain or other reward from their state positions, as well as an Ethics Commission regulation which bars officials from accepting any single item worth over $25 or collection of gifts worth over $75 from someone with business before the government.

R.I. Ethics Commission

The vote by the Ethics Commission is the latest wrinkle in an embarrassing saga for the McKee administration after Target 12 and The Providence Journal won a public-records complaint forcing the governor’s office to release an email detailing allegations of outrageous behavior by Patten and Thorsen when they visited a state contractor in Philadelphia on March 10.

Neither Thorsen nor Patten were at the meeting for the vote. Patten’s attorney Michael Lynch said after the vote that this was merely a first step in the process and not a finding of fault.

Patten resigned earlier this month from his $174,000-a-year state job under mounting pressure. Through an attorney he attributed his behavior to “a mental-health event.” Thorsen has since taken a job at the U.S. Treasury Department but said he made the best of a bad situation.

The R.I. State Police and attorney general’s office are also looking into whether any crimes were committed on the taxpayer-funded trip.

Patten and Thorsen were in Philadelphia to meet with executives from Scout Ltd. said Patten made a series of demands for special treatment — including lunch at a closed restaurant and free vegan cheese — in exchange for supporting over $55 million in state funds for Scout’s proposed redevelopment of the long-vacant Cranston Street Armory. Thorsen told him at least one item was “de minimis,” using State House shorthand for a gift that doesn’t trigger ethics rules.

John Marion, executive director of good government group Common Cause Rhode Island, said the commission’s investigators — some retired law enforcement — have broad power to conduct the investigation including the use of subpoenas if need be. He said he expects the commission to be presented with facts in two to three months.

Marion said complaints are often resolved with a settlement between the accused and the commission.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.