EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A heavily armed suspect who led police on a high-speed chase, ending in a multi-car crash, has a history of interactions with police up and down the East Coast and also is accused of harassing the mother of his child.

Joshua Pavao, a 43-year-old who previously lived in Coventry and Kissimmee, Florida, had recently moved to Maine, his mother-in-law Deborah Ann Pulliam told Target 12.

Pulliam said her daughter – who had a child with Pavao 18 years ago – relocated to Maine several years ago to get away from him. The couple are still legally married, but Pulliam said they have been estranged for years.

Pulliam said her daughter called her on Friday when she learned Pavao had been arrested following the dramatic police chase in East Providence. Officers allege the chase involved gun fire and thousands of rounds of ammunition spilling out of his car after crashing at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues.

Police said they found Pavao with a cache of weapons. He was charged with more than 100 criminal offenses mostly tied to illegal possession of high-capacity magazines. (A judge on Monday set Pavao’s bail at $100,000 with surety, meaning he only has to post $10,000 of that in order to be released.)

Guns and ammunition recovered after East Providence chase (Photo: East Providence Police Department)

“I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Pulliam said, while adding she wasn’t surprised to learn Pavao had gotten into trouble. “I was hoping one of these days that someone would get him.”

Pulliam said Pavao had driven from Maine to East Providence on Friday, and said he was angry with an ex-girlfriend who lives here.

“My daughter is better off in Maine,” she said. “We are worried if he gets out of jail.”

Court records show Pavao has had dozens of interactions with police departments across Florida, South Carolina, Rhode Island and Maine. Most the records indicate Pavao was stopped for traffic violations tied to speeding and driving without a license.

But in 2017, Pavao was arrested and charged with a felony count of battery on a police officer. An arrest report shows he became enraged over a parking ticket.

The arrest report from Winter Park Police Department – a city outside Orlando, Florida – shows Pavao was driving a delivery van that was parked illegally in front of a restaurant. The officer said he attempted to hand Pavao the ticket, but he refused to take it. After putting the ticket under the windshield wiper, the officer said he opened the car door to tell Pavao why he had written the citation.

“At some point the driver stood up out of his driver’s seat and leaned over towards me and was screaming within inches of my face telling me that I didn’t want to mess with him,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The officer said he pushed Pavao back to create distance “as I didn’t know if he was going to head putt me or jump on me from his elevated position,” and it was then that Pavao punched him.

“I received a slight bump on my lip from the suspect hitting me or from the door hitting my face,” the officer wrote.

Pavao took off but was arrested a short time later by another officer, according to police. At that scene, Pavao admitted to punching the officer but claimed it was because he had been choked during the altercation. The arresting officer wrote he could not see any “physical marks” on Pavao’s neck.

Several officers who responded to the scene said Pavao was claiming he was going to sue the department for what happened.

“Oh, this is the guy. This is the one who’s making me rich,” an officer said he told them.

“I got a lawyer, I’ll get mine,” Pavao allegedly said.

Three years later, Pavao filed a five-count lawsuit against the officer and the police department alleging he had been unlawful detention and imprisoned and that his civil rights were violated.

But a federal judge tossed out the lawsuit before it went to trial, ruling the officer had established probable cause to arrest Pavao.

The criminal case was later dismissed by prosecutors, according to online court records in Orange County, Florida.

Lawyers for Pavao, the city, and the police officer did not return emails requesting comment.

A call to the spokesperson for the Winter Park Police was not returned.

Court records also indicate Coventry sued Pavao for failing to pay motor vehicle taxes 2003 2004, 2005 and 2006. A judge found in the town’s favor, but the town’s tax collector Monique Houle said in an email records indicate Pavao never paid.

Pulliam said Pavao has recently sent her family members videos and images of him firing guns, and she said she wasn’t surprised when told they found the tranche of weapons, which police alleged he tried to hide in an East Providence neighborhood just before the chase. Pulliam said she’s worried there may be more.

“They didn’t find all the guns,” she said.

Pulliam said a short time after the Winter Park incident in Florida, Pavao began showing up in Maine trying to reconnect with his son, who is now 18 years old. She said the day before the East Providence incident, Pavao showed up at his son’s school as he was getting on the bus. He then showed up later at the home where his son lives where he was told to leave, she added.

“He doesn’t want anything to do with him,” she said.