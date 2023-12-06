EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who police say led them on a wild chase through the streets of East Providence, ending in a crash that spilled thousands of rounds of ammunition on the road, is now facing new federal gun charges and has been ordered held without bail.

Joshua Pavao, 43, formerly of Coventry and Kissimmee, Florida, has been charged with eight federal counts including four charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

At a hearing Wednesday morning, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond determined Pavao was a flight risk and a danger to the community and ordered him detained.

Pavao was taken into custody by Coventry police on Tuesday, just before he was about to be released from the ACI in Cranston following his arraignment on charges from the East Providence incident. Coventry officers said they were charging Pavao with multiple state firearms offenses.

By Wednesday morning, the Coventry case had been elevated to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A federal criminal complaint unsealed moments before a court hearing shows Pavao is facing eight federal firearms counts, including four charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

In an affidavit supporting Pavao’s arrest, ATF Special Agent Gregory Toner wrote that following the police chase in East Providence, police learned Pavao “was in a relationship with a female who resided in Coventry,” and often stayed with her.

When police paid the woman a visit, she showed officers a red duffel bag she said Pavao kept in her garage. Police obtained a search warrant and discovered a cache of weapons.

Among them, Toner said they discovered “four semi-automatic weapons modified to be fully automatic machine guns.” The guns were equipped with auto-sears — or switches — that mean “the trigger no longer has to be pulled every time to fire a round, the trigger only needs to be pulled once to initiate a continuous burst of fire.”

The bag also contained four weapons with the barrel of the gun illegally shortened.

The agent wrote that he was able to trace only two of the weapons: one was purchased by Pavao in Maine in 2005, and another in Kissimmee in 2008.

Each of the eight counts comes with a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Pavao was first arrested Friday afternoon shortly after allegedly shooting into a parked car on Estrell Drive in Riverside, then fleeing police.

At Wednesday’s hearing, a federal prosecutor told Almond Pavao had a relationship with a woman at the Estrell Drive address “years ago,” and was suspected of targeting her in the past, including fire a pellet gun at her car and slashing her tires.

In his decision, Almond said there is strong evidence that Pavao was engaged in “stalking activity.”

He was charged with 116 counts including multiple weapons charges, after police said numerous loaded long-gun magazines and hundreds of rounds of long-gun ammunition were scattered around the scene as a result of the crash. Responding officers also found three duffel bags filled with thousands of more rounds of ammunition in his car.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

