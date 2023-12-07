PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Researchers predict that plunging enrollment in Rhode Island’s public schools could lead to closures and layoffs, at the same time that officials are struggling to address soaring absenteeism.

Enrollment dropped in 32 of the state’s 36 public school districts over the past five years, and roughly a third of enrolled students missed at least 10% of school days last year, according to a Rhode Island Public Expenditures Council report released Thursday titled “Empty Seats.”

The report offers the most comprehensive examination yet of a worsening problem that local and state leaders, including Gov. Dan McKee, have called a top priority.

“You can’t educate kids who are not there either because they’re not enrolled or they’re not attending,” RIPEC research manager Justine Oliva, who put together the nearly 50-page report, told Target 12.

Public school enrollment has dropped by 5.2% since before the pandemic, representing about 7,000 fewer students across Rhode Island. Officials often point to disruptions caused by COVID-19 as a major reason behind students disappearing from public school.

Yet while it’s true enrollment declines accelerated during the pandemic, the trend actually dates back decades, long before the public health crisis.

“What this report is about is a number of families and students choosing to leave the public education system,” Oliva said. “This is something that was deeply exacerbated by the pandemic, but it’s also something that predates the pandemic.”

(The interactive graphic below is courtesy of the Rhode Island Public Expenditures Council)

The report shows traditional public schools enrollment declined by roughly 17,300 students over the past 20 years — equivalent to the entire population of Barrington. And it’s declining at a far faster rate than the annual 0.4% decrease the R.I. Department of Education had predicted in a 2017 analysis.

While the declines are happening across the state, the trend is especially pronounced in poorer urban communities and wealthier coastal towns.

In South Kingstown, for example, the school district reported a 18% enrollment decline between 2019 and 2023, which was the steepest drop across all communities. Providence came in second, reporting a nearly 17% decline during that time.

The only four public school districts that reported enrollment increases over the past five years, albeit small ones, were Cumberland, Lincoln, East Providence and Smithfield.

The long-term effects of the enrollment decline could be detrimental for some communities, Oliva said, forcing the closure of schools and ultimately the laying off of teachers and staff.

“Providence is by far the largest district in the state, so the implications for the district as a whole are maybe somewhat less severe than when you’re talking about these very small districts that have very few children left in them,” Oliva said. “When you’re talking about a district like South Kingstown that’s lost 18% in four years — Westerly, Jamestown, Narragansett — they’ve all lost over one in six kids in four years.”

Some of the explanations for the enrollment drop are known: a rise in homeschooling, the expansion of charter schools and a high-school dropout rate at its highest level since the 2011-2012 school year.

Yet while experts have been able to track where some of the students who left public schools ended up, hundreds if not thousands remain unaccounted for.

Education leaders say private and Catholic schools saw significant enrollment gains during the pandemic, with the Diocese of Providence recently reporting a 2.8% increase. But comprehensive data on non-public schools is unavailable, since the R.I. Department of Education doesn’t enforce a requirement for private schools to report the data.

“There’s been speculation that the private school population has also increased,” Oliva said. “We don’t know that for sure, because we don’t have the data to support it, or to back it up.”

Simultaneously, schools are struggling to convince enrolled students to attend class.

Chronic absenteeism — meaning students who miss at least 18 days of the school year — has skyrocketed in Rhode Island over the past five years. About one in three students was chronically absent last year, and 10% of chronically absent students missed at least 36 days of school — more than a month and half when accounting for weekends.

Education Secretary Angélica Infante-Green has warned that missing so much school could have long-term negative effects on a student’s ability to graduate school and find economic opportunities after leaving.

“Missing 10 to 20 to 30 days in elementary school makes them less likely to graduate high school,” Infante-Green told Target 12 in October. “It could be a second grader — and we’re talking about graduating 12th grade.”

Rhode Island was tied for seventh worst in the nation last year when it comes to absenteeism — a slight improvement compared to a different pre-pandemic survey that ranked the state fourth worst. But Oliva said the state still has a long way to go.

“We really should not be aiming for return to pre-pandemic levels, we should be aiming for something much better before the pandemic,” she said, noting about one in five students were already chronically absent before the public health crisis. The pre-pandemic absenteeism rate was as high as one in three in districts such as Providence and Woonsocket.

One glimmer of hope has emerged in Central Falls, which is the state’s smallest and most economically disadvantage community, with the highest rate of multilingual learners. Oliva noted that attendance is far better in the city compared to similar communities, and she attributed it the district’s commitment to a data-driven home visit program, along with deploying other best practices and prioritizing attendance.

“This is something that needs to be tackled across the state,” Oliva said.

Oliva said she’s encouraged by some steps that state leaders have taken, including the governor’s high-profile efforts to encourage attendance. But she argued that much more needs to be done, and urged local school officials to pay more attention to the trends.

“Our public education system is the cornerstone of our democracy,” she said. “It’s very important to the future of our economy. And a lot of our families rely on that system to educate their children to ensure that they can continue to go to work for their very future. And so having a strong public education system is really one of the most fundamental pieces of government.”

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.