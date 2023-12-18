PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The week before an unusual hearing where a R.I. Superior Court judge assailed Attorney General Peter Neornha, the state’s top prosecutor sent an email to the judge attempting to smooth things over.

The email exchange between Neronha and Judge Daniel Procaccini was released as part of a public records request by Target 12, which sought communications between the attorney general’s office and the court.

On Nov. 29, Neronha emailed Procacci following a phone call he had with the judge.

“First, let me say that I do regret that we have come to this point,” Neronha wrote in the email, “and understand and appreciate your concerns and viewpoint.”

Neronha then proposed sending out a public statement to try and explain posts he made on social media that drew Procaccini’s ire. The proposed two paragraph press release began acknowledging he made “certain statements on social media regarding jury-waived trials that drew the concern of Judge Daniel Procaccini.”

“I have known Judge Procaccini for more than 25 years, during both my first and second tours with the office,” Neronha wrote. “My statements were meant to bring attention to broader issues of criminal law practice in Rhode Island, which have been a concern of mine for some time. They were not at all directed to Judge Procaccini’s integrity, which is beyond question.”

“To the extent that my comments were interpreted or perceived that way, I regret it,” he concluded.

Procaccini responded the next day with a brief email saying the attorney general was still expected to appear before him at the upcoming hearing.

“Your suggested press release does not directly address my concerns,” Procaccini wrote.

Two minutes later, Neronha replied “Thank you Your Honor.”

Later that day, Neronha’s office filed a motion arguing that the order to appear violated his First Amendment rights.

The unusual clash erupted last month after a post Neronha made on his personal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, which took aim at so-called bench trials, where a defendant’s case is decided by a single judge rather than a jury. Procaccini often presides over jury-waived trials.

A week after Neronha’s email, Procaccini announced during the hearing that he had filed a complaint with the state’s Office of the Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates and reviews all allegations of attorney misconduct.

“It is this court’s position that the unprofessional, unethical and false statements related to the integrity of the superior court bench trial process … must be addressed,” Procaccini said in his prepared remarks.

Neronha was not in the courtroom, after what his office described as a “significant COVID exposure” while on a trip to Washington, D.C., and that he was symptomatic.

Immediately after the hearing, Neronha issued a lengthy statement defending himself and doubling down on his argument that Rhode Island’s system for bench trials is a problem.

“This dispute could easily have been resolved informally,” Neronha said. “Indeed, I tried many times to resolve it, both in writing and by calling the Court directly. I offered to issue a clarifying statement if the Court believed it was necessary. All to no avail. So here we are.”

In responding to Target 12’s request for records, Assistant Attorney General Katherine Sadeck withheld a memo Neronha wrote that “memorialized a telephone conversation between Justice Procaccini and himself,” arguing it wasn’t a public record, because they were “records relating to a client/attorney relationship.”

“The Attorney General internally shared with certain attorneys in the Office of Attorney General in connection with legal work being performed by the Office in the underlying pending legal matter,” Sadeck wrote.